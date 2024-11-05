Orono residents will vote for mayor Tuesday, ending a contentious contest that drew thousands in campaign spending.
West metro elections: Orono voters to pick mayor in race that drew big money, political drama
Other notable west metro races include mayoral contests in Edina and New Hope and several City Council seats in Plymouth.
Former Orono school board chair Bob Tunheim is challenging Mayor Dennis Walsh, who says he is seeking one last term after eight years in office. Both candidates are pitching themselves as leaders who will value civility, be responsible stewards of taxpayer money and run operations better than their competitor.
Orono is home to about 8,000 people. It borders a portion of Lake Minnetonka and surrounds the city of Long Lake. The two cities are locked in a lawsuit and face a trial next year, as Long Lake officials accuse Orono of trying to poach their firefighters after Orono broke off to form its own department.
Some residents and business owners have also questioned the value of a new public works facility or deals that transferred Lake Minnetonka property rights to city officials. Public meetings have at times devolved into shouting, with speakers and elected leaders trading pointed words or suing each other.
The mayor presides over City Council meetings, serves as a spokesperson for Orono and can declare emergencies, if needed. The position pays $4,200 per year. Local elections have drawn many multiples of that in campaign donations.
A new political committee called Preserve Orono, which sent mailers urging people to vote for Walsh, reported more than $55,000 in contributions this year, primarily from three people. In October, Walsh reported about $36,000 in campaign contributions, about $35,000 of which was a loan from himself. Tunheim reported about $30,000 in contributions.
Other notable west metro races:
Plymouth City Council
Residents will vote in three competitive Plymouth City Council races, with at least one seat guaranteed to flip.
At-large Council Member Jim Willis, whose term expires in January, isn’t running, and three candidates are competing for his spot: Armetha Pihlstrom, Joel Spoonheim and Kraig Urquhart.
Incumbent Kim Nelson, who represents Ward 1, is running against Shine Mahi. Incumbent Catherine Cesnik, who represents Ward 3, faces challenges from Julie Ritz-Schlaifer and Scott Aldrich. Declan McCrory also appears on the ballot, but McCrory’s campaign website and Facebook page urge people to vote for Cesnik; he could not be reached to clarify.
Edina City Council and mayor
In Edina, former Council Member Ron Anderson is challenging Mayor James Hovland.
Residents will also select two council members. The candidates are incumbents Carolyn Jackson and James Pierce and Planning Commission Member Ryan Daye.
New Hope mayor
Longtime Mayor Kathi Hemken decided not to run again, and council members John Elder and Jonathan London are competing to replace her.
Elder, a Robbinsdale police captain, previously served as a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department. London works as an investment adviser.
