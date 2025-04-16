Twin Cities Suburbs

Orono, Long Lake move to extinguish fire department feud

The two cities near Lake Minnetonka have been embroiled in a contentious lawsuit since Orono tried to form its own fire department.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 7:05PM
Orono and Long Lake have reached a tentative deal on fire service that could end a contentious lawsuit. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Orono and Long Lake have reached a tentative deal to form a joint fire department next year, a move that could bring an end to a contentious lawsuit over fire services in the two cities.

“The work isn’t finished. We certainly have more work to do, but this is a pretty major hurdle,” Long Lake City Council Member Jahn Dyvik, who participated in negotiations, said in a meeting Tuesday night.

Councils in both cities agreed this week to negotiate a new agreement that “establishes a new fire department,” with a goal of setting it up by January of 2026. Many details — including its budget and the size of its staff — still need to be determined. In the interim, the two cities will do some training together and offer each city’s firefighters access to the others’ equipment, in some cases.

If additional negotiations go well, the two cities have a “preliminary framework” to settle the lawsuit that exacerbated tensions between local leaders as Long Lake accused Orono of recruiting from its department. Orono was twice held in contempt of court.

The future of fire services — and how Orono should navigate its relationship with Long Lake — proved to be key issues in last fall’s elections, which drew thousands of dollars in campaign spending. Orono voters selected three new leaders who said they wanted to work with Long Lake.

“We wanted to be very thoughtfully considerate about the impacts this would have on the firefighters,” Orono Council Member Steve Persian said in a meeting earlier this week, adding that the agreement was “not perfect to either side” but is meant to be a compromise.

Orono surrounds the smaller city of Long Lake, and the two communities shared fire services for years.

Orono leaders in 2023 decided to form their own department, arguing that they could do a better job overseeing the department and would spend more on staff in hopes of improving response times. Long Lake sued for breach of contract and accused Orono of trying to hobble the department.

The two cities are scheduled to go to trial in September. But the two cities began negotiating earlier this year after Orono residents elected the new wave of leaders who said finding a new fire agreement was among their top priorities.

The agreement drew opposing reactions from firefighters who attended the Orono council meeting. Some said a consolidation was the logical way forward. Others worried a transition agreement could eliminate Orono’s on-call firefighters and reduce staffing.

Shea Chwialkowski, a deputy fire chief in Orono, told city leaders he believes the transition agreement “is dangerous.”

He urged city leaders to focus instead on finding a longer-term plan for the department and to bring firefighters into more of those discussions.

Cody Farley, assistant chief of the Long Lake Fire Department, pushed back, telling officials the agreement wasn’t dangerous

“What is dangerous is having these two cities attempt to operate two separate fire departments in our one larger community,” Farley said. “If we continue down that road, both departments will struggle. Both will fall short of their expectations.”

