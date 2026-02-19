A longtime pulltabs holdout, Edina may finally legalize the popular Minnesota bar game

Pulltabs have become a staple of bar culture in Minnesota, a popular temptation at dives and VFW halls with large, plastic bins full of colorful tickets with perforated tabs and winnings posted on the wall.
They’re available almost everywhere in the Twin Cities — except Edina. And not just for lack of dive bars in the tony western suburb.
But now, Edina city leaders finally look ready to get in the game. Forty-five years after Minnesota legalized pulltabs, the City Council in March will consider allowing them.
Proceeds from pulltabs benefit charities, and the game has raked in millions for youth sports associations, veterans groups and other organizations. That’s been the main selling point in Edina, where nonprofits have asked city leaders to allow charitable gambling.
“This is a stream of revenue that would allow us to bring more to our kids and our staff members,” said Kathy Rendleman, executive director of Edina Education Fund. “And I do think our businesses are craving this. I’ve spoken with business owners in Edina who say customers walk out at 6 p.m. and head across the border to play pulltabs.”
City officials in Edina, which doesn’t have a VFW or American Legion hall or plentiful hole-in-the-wall bars like some other suburbs, said that residents often cross city lines to buy pulltabs in St. Louis Park, Hopkins or elsewhere.
City Council Member Carolyn Jackson said at a recent meeting that Edina is “an island.”
“We might as well capture some of that revenue,“ she said.