This suburb could be the first Minnesota city to hit pause on large-scale data centers

Controversy over massive data centers has generated debate in city halls across Minnesota, from Farmington to Monticello to Hermantown.
Now Eagan wants to hit pause on approving any new large-scale facilities — before another proposal officially surfaces.
The southern suburb could be the first Minnesota city to enact a moratorium on data centers or cryptocurrency mining facilities based on size or proximity to residential areas.
The City Council is expected to take up the issue Tuesday, Feb. 17. The discussion comes as the tech industry’s appetite for data centers has spurred plans to build some super-sized data processing warehouses around Minnesota.
For cities, this can be a boon. Building data centers can bring jobs to a city over a period of years. The development also adds to property tax rolls, contributing to city budgets.
But neighbors often object to them. They worry about the facilities’ energy and water usage, and about the noise and sometimes light they generate.
Eagan has at least four data centers that either already exist or are in development — all of them small compared to recent proposals elsewhere. City officials began discussing data centers as residents raise questions about them around the region.
A 10 megawatt data center was once considered large, but newer facilities are reaching hundreds of megawatts with rising demand for AI and other intensive computing. More than 10 potential large-scale data centers are in various phases of development in Minnesota.