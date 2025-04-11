Questions about the quantities of water needed to keep data centers cool has become another point of contention in the debate over the industry’s explosive growth in Minnesota.
That water use isn’t nearly as dramatic as the electricity needed for the data centers planned in Minnesota, which could surpass the usage of every home in the state.
But planning commissioners in one Twin Cities community have cited demands on water infrastructure as a reason to block a project. At the Capitol, DFL lawmakers want data centers to publicly disclose how much water and energy they use. In other communities, residents and environmental groups worry about the local effect on their groundwater.
Jeff Camden was one of dozens of local residents at an open house in the tiny south metro city of Hampton earlier this year for a data center under development by the Minnesota firm Oppidan. Many worried about water.
“What’s that going to do to the people that have wells?” Camden said.
Data center companies and city officials have made at least an initial water estimate for five of the 11 proposed data centers. So far, none in Minnesota would come close to the volume consumed by the state’s biggest users, such as power plants or industrial farms.
“We actually have significantly more issues with trying to keep up with irrigation on people’s lawns,” said Matt Podhradsky, city administrator in Chaska, where New York-based developer CloudHQ hopes to build a data center.
Still, in the early stages of these projects, some companies building data centers don’t yet know how much water they will use because they haven’t settled on a cooling technology. Others are protective about the details of their operations and divulge little to nothing about their water plans.