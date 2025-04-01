DFL-backed bill takes a harder line on Minnesota’s data center boom

An influential DFL state legislator wants tougher laws on data centers to regulate their water use and require a 65% carbon-free energy supply as the first crop of projects moves into Minnesota to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
The bill introduced by Minnetonka Rep. Patty Acomb, the top Democrat on the House energy committee, would also impose fees on data centers to pay for conservation, and require public disclosure of electricity consumption, water withdrawals and the source of construction metals.
“I just wanted to make sure that we were looking at it in a way that would be able to protect our resources, protect [utility] ratepayers and allow it to be a thriving industry here,” Acomb said in an interview.
The legislation comes as some in the DFL, as well as environmental organizations and liberal advocacy groups, have grown skeptical that data centers will benefit Minnesota and pressured lawmakers to restrict their development.
Gov. Tim Walz has celebrated the arrival of new data centers, but his administration also praised the bill on Tuesday during its first hearing in a House energy committee.
The measure drew opposition from several electric utilities, business interests, and the Data Center Coalition, a national industry trade group that represents major tech companies hoping to build in Minnesota. The data center companies argued the regulations could stall development and expose their trade secrets to competitors.
Until now, the Minnesota Legislature has mainly debated how to encourage the industry’s growth. Two bills to do so have some bipartisan support: sweetening lucrative sales tax breaks, and paring back state oversight of backup diesel generators.
Many Republicans and some Democrats at the Legislature — as well as trade unions — want to entice data center companies into Minnesota as the industry and its supporters promise construction jobs, local tax revenue and lower household electric bills.