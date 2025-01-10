In March, the PUC approved Great River’s plan to shift from having about a third of its power from carbon-free sources last year to 90% by 2035. The data center demands mean that plan is already outdated, according to Zac Ruzycki, director of resource planning for Great River. Great River will have to build or buy extra power that might include gas despite a surplus of electricity on its system now, Ruzycki said.