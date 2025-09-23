Northern Minnesota mystery project identified as data center

HERMANTOWN, MINN. – A massive development proposal that the city is describing only as a “communication services facility” was identified as a data center in a January letter sent to city officials.
A construction firm “intends to build a large data center complex” on 200 acres in the southwest corner of the city, consultant Braun Intertec, who is working with Hermantown, wrote in the letter obtained by the Star Tribune as a result of a public records request.
Mystery has swirled around the project for months as construction and engineering company Mortenson made real estate offers to nearby homeowners and city officials worked to adjust zoning on the land. Meanwhile, some environmentalists say the secrecy surrounding it doesn’t allow for proper review.
There are no large-scale data centers operating in Minnesota, but developers are considering more than a dozen as tech companies bolster their computing power to meet the needs of artificial intelligence products. Facebook’s parent company will be the first, building a project in Rosemount. Environmentalists have raised concerns as the projects multiply, given the extraordinary amount of electricity that data centers need and questions about water usage.
Hermantown Economic Development Director Chad Ronchetticonfirmed Monday that Mortenson is the developer exploring a 1.8 million square foot light-industrial facility, and said zoning planned for the land calls for places that house or operate computers, data and transaction processing, along with digital storage.
He said the “best-case scenario” is a 2026 groundbreaking and, once completed, the complex could employ up to 200 people.
The January letter is the first confirmation of what that industrial building could eventually host. Officials are calling the proposed development “Project Loon.”
Mortenson spokesman Cameron Snyder said Mortenson “does not comment on confidential customer engagements.” Braun’s associate director and principal scientist Travis Fristed, who signed the letter to Hermantown, also declined to comment.