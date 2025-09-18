Housing, office, Wolves arena: What’s next for the Star Tribune printing plant?

One of the final large industrial sites in downtown Minneapolis will soon hit the market as the Minnesota Star Tribune readies to sell the sprawling plant where it has printed its newspaper for four decades.
Developers are salivating for the 13 acres of land — nestled among trendy boutiques and high-end housing on leafy parkways along the Mississippi River — with visions ranging from a data center to a new NBA arena.
“I think everyone is going to be interested,” said Maureen Michalski, a regional senior vice president with Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., one of several Twin Cities developers planning to bid on the North Loop site. “There are just not that many opportunities to do large urban redevelopment.”
Tempering that enthusiasm, however, is the timing.
Commercial real estate is weathering a turbulent period with office vacancies at record highs. Lenders are timid, too, as high construction and borrowing costs make it more difficult to finance big projects.
The site currently has a couple hundred parking spaces, a massive warehouse big enough for six railcars and loading docks where workers load freshly printed papers into big green delivery trucks.
Those printing operations will cease at the end of the year, and the Star Tribune will outsource those duties to a Gannett facility in Iowa.
It’s also not the Twin Cities’ only major redevelopment site on the market. The pandemic forced several companies to mothball their headquarters and corporate campuses, putting hundreds of acres of prime land up for sale.