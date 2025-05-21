Business

Graco to relocate HQ from Minneapolis to northwest suburbs

The company said the new headquarters will be in either Dayton or Rogers, where it has built out manufacturing and distribution campuses.

By Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 8:17PM
Graco CEO Mark Sheahan speaks in 2024 as the company started building out its new distribution center in Dayton, Minn. On Wednesday, the company said it will build a new headquarters either in Dayton or on its campus in Rogers, another northwest suburb. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Graco will leave Minneapolis in two years and build a new headquarters in the northwest metro, company officials announced Wednesday.

The news caught city officials by surprise.

“This is a big announcement to the city. This is consequential,” said Erik Hansen, community and economic development director for the city of Minneapolis. “We would love to have them stay in Minneapolis, because they helped build the city. And manufacturing is pretty scarce. It’s unfortunate because we need all types of jobs in the city.”

As many as 800 employees worked at Graco’s Minneapolis campus as recently as 2021. But that number has declined in recent years.

Graco has spent millions building a host of new factories and distribution centers in Anoka, Dayton and Rogers in the northwest metro. The new headquarters building will be in Dayton or Rogers, the company said.

“The decision to consolidate our operations and offices in the northwest metro positions us for continued growth while fostering greater collaboration and operational synergy,” said Graco CEO Mark Sheahan in a statement. “As we continue to grow and evolve globally, we’ve taken a thoughtful look at how best to align our Minnesota facilities to maximize manufacturing capacity.”

While Graco expanded its Minneapolis campus several times over three decades, sometimes with the help of city tax increment financing.

But over the years, Graco officials sometimes grumbled privately over now-solved spats, including with the Minneapolis Park Board over expansion plans and river easements.

The move to the suburbs will not be overnight.

Graco — which is well known for manufacturing paint sprayers, insulation sprayers and food handling equipment that pumps tomato sauce into cans and peanut butter into Reese’s cups — said it plans to “gradually exit its Riverside campus” over the next two years.

“The company will begin the process of preparing the campus for sale as part of this transition,” Sheahan said.

Related Coverage

Business

Graco opens new solar-powered facility in Dayton, Minn.

Business

Graco expansion will nearly double size of Anoka plant, add 50 jobs

Business

Graco hopes new industry-leading products for contractors help position it for growth

Graco bought its Dayton acreage in 2021 and quickly began construction. Today, the property has more than 225 factory workers, 100 acres and 1 million square feet of plant space in the French Lake Industrial Center.

In 2019, Graco spent $73 million to double the size of its David A. Koch Center in Rogers. It now boasts nearly 800,000 square feet in that city.

Graco has operations in 12 countries and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

about the writer

about the writer

Dee DePass

Reporter

Dee DePass is an award-winning business reporter covering Minnesota small businesses for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously covered commercial real estate, manufacturing, the economy, workplace issues and banking.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Graco to relocate HQ from Minneapolis to northwest suburbs

card image

The company said the new headquarters will be in either Dayton or Rogers, where it has built out manufacturing and distribution campuses.

Retail

Target’s executive shakeup signals newfound urgency on fixing problems

Michael Fiddelke, Target CFO, at the downtown Target store Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.] DAVID JOLES &#x2022; david.joles@startribune.com Three years ago, Target laid out a bold plan to invest $7 billion into its business that paid off better than anyone could have imagined. Executives will head back to New York this week to lay out the next iteration of their strategy.

Health Care

Medtronic announces diabetes business spin-off, tariff impacts of up to $350M

card image