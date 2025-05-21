Graco to relocate HQ from Minneapolis to northwest suburbs

Graco will leave Minneapolis in two years and build a new headquarters in the northwest metro, company officials announced Wednesday.
The news caught city officials by surprise.
“This is a big announcement to the city. This is consequential,” said Erik Hansen, community and economic development director for the city of Minneapolis. “We would love to have them stay in Minneapolis, because they helped build the city. And manufacturing is pretty scarce. It’s unfortunate because we need all types of jobs in the city.”
As many as 800 employees worked at Graco’s Minneapolis campus as recently as 2021. But that number has declined in recent years.
Graco has spent millions building a host of new factories and distribution centers in Anoka, Dayton and Rogers in the northwest metro. The new headquarters building will be in Dayton or Rogers, the company said.
“The decision to consolidate our operations and offices in the northwest metro positions us for continued growth while fostering greater collaboration and operational synergy,” said Graco CEO Mark Sheahan in a statement. “As we continue to grow and evolve globally, we’ve taken a thoughtful look at how best to align our Minnesota facilities to maximize manufacturing capacity.”
While Graco expanded its Minneapolis campus several times over three decades, sometimes with the help of city tax increment financing.
But over the years, Graco officials sometimes grumbled privately over now-solved spats, including with the Minneapolis Park Board over expansion plans and river easements.