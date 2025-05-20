A massive development is coming to a northeast Minnesota city. Local officials aren’t saying what it is.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — A big industrial project is envisioned on more than 200 acres here. Homeowners are getting letters asking if they would sell their properties. Trees could start coming down this year.
Despite questions from neighbors, however, city officials aren’t saying what this new development is. Hermantown officials signed a non-disclosure agreement with Mortenson, a Minneapolis construction engineering firm.
Mayor Wayne Boucher said developers approach the city often, and until they apply for something and it becomes official, “we don’t make comments.”
“We want to be cognizant of their privacy when they’re exploring opportunities,” he said.
The proposal has triggered both environmental review and neighborhood concern in the city that borders Duluth to the west.
Hermantown recently asked for an Alternative Urban Areawide Review, which will examine how a development scenario would affect the environment. A limited liability company, Harmony Group, is listed as the proposer. An attorney associated with the company did not return a message.
Hermantown economic development director Chad Ronchetti said two city staff members had signed the agreement. But the city operates with the same level of privacy and confidentiality with all developers evaluating projects there, regardless of whether an NDA is signed, he said.
“I think that having an NDA provided the developer with a level of comfort” to determine whether its project will be successful, Ronchetti said.