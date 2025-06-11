For the first time, data centers coming to Minnesota will have to comply with guidelines aimed at protecting the state’s climate goals, water and household electric bills. They will also have to pay for conservation projects that help low-income families.
At the same time, data centers will keep most of the lucrative tax breaks that the country’s largest tech companies say are vital to developing these projects in Minnesota.
That was the outcome of months of negotiations at the Minnesota Legislature over how to treat an entirely new industry in the state. Data centers serve the skyrocketing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence products, but also raise concerns that the energy-hungry facilities will drain the state’s resources.
The compromise passed with bipartisan support at the Capitol, and it makes Minnesota a “nation-leading model” for regulating data centers, said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
“With this legislation I believe we’ll see more coming to Minnesota,” said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston.
The agreement also drew bipartisan opposition. Some DFL lawmakers and environmental groups wanted tougher limits on water use and transparency requirements for the industry.
‘I think we’re moving in the right direction, we’re part-way there," said Rep. Patty Acomb, a Minnetonka Democrat who led the push for stricter rules on data centers. “It’s not in my opinion, and I think in Minnesotans’ opinions, strong enough environmental protections.”
Before the deal, Republican lawmakers, the data center industry and some labor unions argued Minnesota is falling behind other states in wooing projects that come with many construction jobs and a local tax windfall. They have mixed feelings over whether the final bill will help.