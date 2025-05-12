Google has ramped up a lobbying offensive in Minnesota to influence tax breaks and regulations for data centers, according to three state lawmakers.
This influence campaign comes more than two years after Google abandoned its last known plan for a data center in Minnesota, a $600 million project in Sherburne County.
The tech titan won’t say if it is pursuing a new data center in Minnesota. Google declined to comment about their interest in Minnesota or involvement at the Legislature.
But Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., is planning to expand its data center capacity, saying in April it would spend $75 billion this year on computing strength for its artificial intelligence plans.
Google representatives have met with lawmakers, environmental groups and consumer advocates.
“They’re in the game,” said Rep. Greg Davids, a Republican from Preston and co-chair of the House taxes committee.
Google’s pressure also comes at a pivotal moment for data center policy in the state. Lawmakers are negotiating a package of legislation that could set ground rules for what is essentially a new industry.
There are small data centers in the state, but none on the scale that tech companies are eyeing. Facebook’s parent company is building a data center in Rosemount, and developers have proposed at least 10 others.