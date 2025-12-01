‘Fascinating’ freshwater jellyfish surface in Twin Cities suburban lake

It pulsed like a tiny heartbeat — a clear, quarter-sized jellyfish rising through the calm water of Taft Lake, sunlight flickering through its translucent body.
The sight stopped Kate Lucas mid-paddle.
Lucas, a water resource scientist at Barr Engineering, was out on the Richfield lake in late October with colleague Kevin Menken during a routine water-quality survey for the city. As their canoe glided between sampling points on the lake just south of Highway 62 and west of Cedar Avenue, she saw a flicker of light as the jellyfish rose to the surface.
“I just saw it float past our canoe,” Lucas said. “I yelled. It was very exciting.”
Freshwater jellyfish, Craspedacusta sowerbii, are rarely seen in Minnesota — not only because their swimming “medusa” stage is short-lived, but because the species itself is generally uncommon in the state. According to the DNR, most years pass without a single verified sighting.
“They’re not that common,” said Don Eaton, an aquatic invertebrate biologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “The medusa stage is so short-lived, so most records are from observant folks who just happen to encounter them.”
Lucas was in exactly the right place, eyes on the water. The jellyfish hovered just below the surface, its bell as thin as soap film, its edges sharpening only when sunlight caught them.
Menken, a staff engineer at Barr Engineering, acted quickly.