In Minnesota farm country, a plan for a $4 billion data center takes root with vast wind, solar and battery projects

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — A power developer has a novel plan to build a $4 billion data center in rural southwestern Minnesota, as well as an armada of wind, solar and battery plants the company hopes will attract a wealthy buyer.
Somewhere among the farm fields that dominate the landscape around the tiny enclaves of Brewster and Reading, Geronimo Power envisions a project that could eventually use as much electricity as roughly 1 million homes — dwarfing other data centers proposed in Minnesota.
The development would be remarkable for its rural location, its size and Geronimo’s idea to bundle clean power with a data center.
The plan also reflects how Minnesota’s energy sector is changing at a breathtaking pace, and the lengths businesses, local governments and electricity providers will go for a piece of the volatile but lucrative artificial intelligence industry.
The data center might never happen. Geronimo hasn’t cleared the most important hurdle: persuading a U.S. tech giant such as Google, Amazon or Apple to buy the data center and renewable energy.
Geronimo’s plan has also been met with mixed feelings in the epicenter of Minnesota’s renewable power sector, where some bristle at the idea of turning more corn and soybean fields into wind and solar installations.
Geronimo and the small Nobles Cooperative Electric hope to win over skeptics by pitching themselves as responsible and transparent while building a more environmentally friendly data center that would usher in a once-in-a-generation economic transformation.
“Nobles County will never see anything like this again, ever, I don’t believe,” said Adam Tromblay, CEO and general manager for the cooperative. “We’re dying communities down here, and we’re going to be able to bring so much life and vitality into these places with these good jobs.”