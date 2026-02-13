Border czar credits ‘significant cooperation’ for end of ICE surge, but sheriffs say policies haven’t changed

Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday that “significant cooperation” from local law enforcement helped lead to the expected end of Operation Metro Surge, but sheriffs across Minnesota say their policies have not changed.
The Minnesota Star Tribune asked sheriffs in all of the state’s 87 counties this week if they signed a new agreement with federal officials or changed their immigration enforcement policies since Homan’s arrival. As of Thursday afternoon, roughly 40% of sheriffs had responded and none of them had changed their policies.
Access to jails has been one of the key points of contention during the massive immigration operation, which the Trump administration said was targeting the “worst of the worst” and immigrants with criminal records. Since arriving in Minnesota, Homan had met with individual sheriffs and the statewide sheriff’s association.
“Our Office does not conduct civil immigration enforcement, and our policies remain unchanged,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt’s office posted on social media. “The mission of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office remains unchanged: to keep the peace and protect public safety.”
Witt has faced growing pressure from Homan and other federal officials to increase her cooperation on immigration enforcement. The Hennepin County jail in Minneapolis used to provide office space for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but that arrangement ended nearly a decade ago. The Sheriff’s Office does not ask about immigration status, hold people for ICE or notify agents when an immigrant they are seeking is released from jail.
Megan Larson, Witt’s spokeswoman, said Thursday the Sheriff’s Office does not alert ICE about an inmate “unless they have a signed judicial warrant with them to hold and notify them.”
Anoka and Ramsey counties have similar policies of limited cooperation with ICE. An Anoka County spokeswoman said prisoners’ anticipated release dates are available online.
Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher did not respond to requests for comment.