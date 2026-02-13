Twin Cities gun sales spiked as federal immigration crackdown intensified

Twin Cities gun sales have seen their largest year-over-year leap since the pandemic, with some cities experiencing double or even triple the demand compared to the same time last year, a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis of city and county data found.
The data, as well as interviews with gun store owners and gun safety instructors, indicate the increase is largely being driven by first-time buyers.
The spike in gun sales came during the height of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota, which culminated last month with the fatal shootings of two Minnesotans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, at the hands of federal agents.
The federal government has announced that it will be withdrawing federal immigration agents in the coming days, declaring its Operation Metro Surge a success.
“Because of the ICE raids and the protests, we have seen an increase in business,” said John Monson, owner of Bill’s Gun Shop & Range in Robbinsdale, which saw a 40% increase in sales last month compared to January of last year.
In Hennepin County, the state’s largest by population, the sheriff’s office received about 1,400 applications for permits to purchase or carry firearms last month, a 70% jump from January last year. Well over half of the applications last month were from new buyers.
The Star Tribune found similar increases in gun permit applications between January 2025 and 2026 across a sample of the Twin Cities area’s largest communities.
The Minneapolis Police Department reported that applications to purchase a firearm more than tripled to 350 last month.