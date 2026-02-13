News & Politics

More than 80 Minnesota observers and protesters detail mistreatment by ICE

The latest testimony adds to an ACLU class-action lawsuit about the conduct of immigration agents.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2026 at 11:00PM
Federal agents clash with protesters after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis on Jan. 24. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A class-action lawsuit against federal immigration agencies for the way agents treated observers and protesters during Operation Metro Surge is growing.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed an updated complaint in federal court on Friday, Feb. 13, that includes eyewitness testimony from more than 80 Minnesotans. It also adds two new plaintiffs.

The statements detail how federal agents used chemical irritants, less-lethal munitions and physical force against residents observing and protesting actions during the immigration enforcement, which will soon wind down.

The initial lawsuit was filed on behalf of six residents including Susan Tincher, a Minneapolis resident who was shoved into a snowbank by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. After the case was filed Dec. 17, a judge ordered federal agents to change their tactics, but that order was frozen by an appeals court.

ACLU of Minnesota Staff Attorney Alicia Granse, left, and Minneapolis resident Susan Tincher during a news conference at the ACLU MN office on Dec. 17. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alicia Granse, staff attorney for the ACLU of Minnesota, says the new testimony illustrates the multitude of ways immigration agents retaliate against protesters.

“The sheer number and the egregious conduct will show the court this is not, as the government has argued, a series of one-offs,” Granse said. “This is the manifestation of a national policy from this administration to retaliate against observers and protesters.”

She added that video from observers and protesters was essential for oversight of immigration agencies and helped the world see how Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed. After both shootings President Donald Trump and members of his administration blamed the two U.S. citizens.

“Without the videos, without the work these observers are doing, we don’t have the insight of what these agents are ostensibly doing in our name, or saying they are doing in the name of public safety,” Granse said. “It is absolutely the opposite of public safety. They’re putting people in danger.”

Trump later removed Greg Bovino, the Border Patrol commander who was in charge of the operation, and replaced him with border czar Tom Homan. On Thursday, Homan said the surge would draw down as long as local law enforcement cooperated and protesters didn’t interfere.

Federal immigration officials did not respond to a request for comment on the updated lawsuit.

Among the new testimony included in Friday’s filing:

  • Ian Lockhart, 26, who lives in Uptown, said he was among a crowd of 30 to 40 protesters on Jan. 21 who were following a caravan of immigration agents. Agents waited for the crowd to get to the Mueller Park and then shot chemical irritants at the crowd without warning. Lockhart was recording with his phone when he said he saw Bovino push a protester and then knocked Lockhart’s phone out of his hand.
    • Haley Lipo Zovic, 29, of Minneapolis was on Nicollet Avenue on Jan. 24 after the Pretti shooting, filming the scene, when she was hit in the head with a metal gas canister. She compared it to being struck in the head with a metal bat.
      • Another Minneapolis resident, Taylor Burks, was also on the scene that morning and said he was repeatedly beaten with a baton.
        • Patty O’Keefe, 36, a Minneapolis resident, was following ICE Jan. 11 when her car was surrounded. Agents broke her window, and dragged her from her vehicle. O’Keefe said agents mocked her and disparaged Good, who had been fatally shot days before.
          • Alexander Engel, 30, of Inver Grove Heights was handing out hand warmers at the Whipple Federal Building when he saw federal agents tackle two high school students who sat in the road and refused to leave. Agents then fired chemical irritants indiscriminately into the crowd of protesters.
            • David Burns, 44, of Roseville noticed ICE agents after he dropped his daughter off at school on Jan. 13 in West St. Paul. After he observed them for a while they threatened him and later began parking in front of his house.

              The conduct of immigration agents has led to a likely Department of Homeland Security shutdown. Democratic senators withheld votes to fund the DHS unless there are new assurances tactics will improve.

              They want immigration agents to unmask, wear identification, stop using race and ethnicity as pretext for arrests and seek judicial warrants for arrests. Republicans have rejected those requests as unrealistic.

              Local law enforcement leaders have said they have a lot of work to do to repair community trust after immigration agents leave. The DHS claims more than 4,000 people were detained during Operation Metro Surge, but that number has not been independently verified.

              Christopher Magan

              Reporter

              Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County.

