Federal government plans to seize luxury items from convicted Feeding Our Future defendant

Federal prosecutors want to take several homes, vehicles, luxury goods and large amounts of cash from Feeding Our Future co-conspirator Salim Ahmed Said to pay toward a proposed $7.8 million judgment.
Said was found guilty of 21 crimes, including wire fraud and federal programs bribery, in March 2025. He was an alleged accomplice of Feeding Our Future ringleader Aimee Bock and was the co-owner of Safari Restaurant on Lake Street, where thousands of meals were supposed to be distributed.
Prosecutors argue Said’s property is connected to his crimes, which allows federal officials to seize it, according to a proposed order filed Feb. 13.
The real estate to be seized includes a 6,000-square-foot single-family home in Plymouth with five bedrooms and five bathrooms valued at $1.3 million; a large property on Park Avenue in Minneapolis; and what appears to be a $3 million commercial property in Columbus, Ohio.
A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz are also on the list of to-be-seized items. Three Apple MacBooks and two iPhones will also be taken if the forfeiture order is approved by a judge.
The government additionally wants to seize the contents of five bank accounts totaling about $514,000.
A large amount of clothing from luxury brands is also up for seizure. A Burberry coat like one listed in court filings sells for up to $2,800 online, while a similar Brunello Cucinelli leather coat goes for as much as $10,000.
Items cataloged include more than a dozen pairs of high-end shoes from brands like Fendi, Louboutin and Balenciaga, as well as others from less expensive names such as Nike and Ugg. At least 15 bottles of perfume or cologne were found, including a bottle of Viking Creed cologne that retails for as much as $500.