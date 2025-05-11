News & Politics

Arson caused fire that engulfed WWII buildings in Arden Hills, fire department says

Authorities will allow the blaze to “burn itself out” over the next few days.

By Eva Herscowitz

May 11, 2025

Arson is to blame for a blaze that began burning Saturday in Arden Hills, the Lake Johanna Fire Department said on social media.

Two structures south of County Road I and Fairview Avenue became engulfed in flames earlier this weekend, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Authorities are allowing the blaze to “burn itself out” over the next few days but advised residents to call 911 if the flames spread beyond the structures. The buildings that caught fire are made of creosote timbers. They once stored ammunition during World War II, composing part of the sprawling Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant built in the 1940s.

“This will continue to smolder and we will monitor the situation,” the Lake Johanna Fire Department wrote on social media, adding that smoke and possibly flames will continue to be visible.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

