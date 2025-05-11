Twin Cities

Air quality alert issued for Twin Cities, central and western Minnesota on Monday

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during Monday afternoon and evening.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 11:48PM
A smoky haze envelopes the skyscrapers and Rocky Mountains that usually can be seen as a backdrop to the city from a high-rise building Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Denver. Smoke from the countless wildfires burning in western Canada as well as the American West has forced the issuance of air quality alerts across the region. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An air quality alert is issued for the Twin Cities, as well as central and western Minnesota, on Monday. (Terry Sauer — Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twin Cities metro, western and central Minnesota will be under an air quality alert on Monday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the alert from noon Monday until 9 p.m. Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable for the production of ground-level ozone, according to the agency. Ozone is produced on hot, sunny days by a chemical reaction between volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen.

Another alert is possible on Tuesday afternoon due to the forecasted sunny skies and heat.

Ozone can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, aggravate lung diseases or increase the risk of premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma or breathing conditions, children and teens, and people working or doing extended physical activity outdoors.

The air quality alert covers the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advises residents to take precautions:

  • Limit or postpone physical activity.
    • Avoid local sources of air pollution such as busy roads and wood fires.
      • Take it easy and listen to your body.
        • People with asthma or other breathing conditions should carry their inhaler.
          • Avoid backyard fires.
            • Reduce vehicle trips and fill the gas tank at dawn or dusk.
              • Try to use public transportation or carpool.
                • Avoid using gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment.
                  Sarah Ritter

                  Reporter

                  Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

