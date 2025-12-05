AG Bondi says alleged serial rapist struck because Minnesota is ‘soft on crime’

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi is taking a “soft-on-crime” shot at Minnesota while her prosecutors are accusing a Minneapolis man of being a serial rapist whose attacks have spanned the past eight years.
Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul in connection with two of the assaults, one in 2017 and the other in September of this year, and the criminal complaint describes five rapes in all.
Mohamed was arrested on Nov. 26 and remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail ahead of a Dec. 31 hearing stemming from charges filed in Hennepin County District Court involving the most recent assault, on Sept. 15. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to an attorney for Mohamed for a response to those allegations.
Senior members of the U.S. Justice Department are highlighting the allegations against Mohamed as proof that Minnesota goes easy on criminals. Mohamed was spared prison in a plea agreement reached in Hennepin County covering the two assaults charged in the federal complaint. Instead, he was put on five years’ probation in May, about five months before he allegedly committed his most recent rape.
The federal charges come in the midst of President Donald Trump calling Minnesota’s Somali community “garbage” and reports of an increased federal immigration enforcement presence in the Twin Cities that is targeting the Somali population.
“This Somali national in Minnesota is charged with raping a minor and multiple adult women before being detained — only to be quickly released by a local court — after which he committed yet another rape,“ read a statement issued late Thursday afternoon from Bondi. ”This horrific case illustrates how left-wing soft-on-crime policies and vetting failures put innocent people at dire risk.”
In his own statement, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche added that the assaults, as spelled out in the charges, “are sickening ... and they happened in a state that has chosen ideology over public safety.”
Attorneys on both sides of the plea deal rejected the notion that Mohamed avoided prison because Minnesota’s judicial system is too willing to give violent criminals a pass.