AG Bondi says alleged serial rapist struck because Minnesota is ‘soft on crime’

Mohamed’s assaults began on Dec. 12, 2017, when he and two others kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl he met over SnapChat. He offered to pick her up in St. Paul and give her a ride, but instead, he drove the girl against her will to Minneapolis, where he parked and two men got in the car. One of them put a gun to the girl’s head and ordered her to perform a sex act on one of the other men. Mohamed then sexually assaulted the girl, at times at gunpoint. They let her go, and she called police.