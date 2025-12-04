Investigation of St. Paul police after ICE raid delayed; immigrant defense fund established

The St. Paul City Council Wednesday continued to grapple with the impact of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
The council delayed by one week an investigation into St. Paul police officers’ conduct at the scene of an ICE raid last week that erupted into skirmishes with protestors and witnessed officers injuring at least one journalist
But the council on Wednesday approved $300,000 to help immigrants with court cost as part of the 2026 budget — the largest amount the city has ever contributed to support immigrants’ legal costs.
The city will contribute $175,000 to an immigrant defense fund, which St. Paul has used to partner with the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota to help immigrants who are facing deportation, if they cannot afford their own attorneys.
Another $125,000 will go to help immigrants working through the naturalization process to get United States citizenship.
The actions came as many in the Twin Cities worry about heightened immigration enforcement, following two raids in St. Paul and rhetoric from Trump targeting Minnesota’s Somali community.
A Nov. 25 raid in St. Paul saw city police use pepper-spray and shoot rubber projectiles on a crowd that included activists and reporters in an East Side neighborhood.
The St. Paul officers’ actions, council members say, endangered hard-won community trust and raised doubts about the separation ordinance that is meant to prevent police enforcing federal immigration policy.