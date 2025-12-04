News & Politics

Investigation of St. Paul police after ICE raid delayed; immigrant defense fund established

The City Council will take another week to finalize resolution language. The city will also fund immigrants’ defense and naturalization in 2026 budget.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2025 at 12:25AM
A chemical irritant filled the air as protesters clashed with police and federal agents during an apparent raid at a home on St. Paul's east side. (Sofia Barnett)

The St. Paul City Council Wednesday continued to grapple with the impact of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The council delayed by one week an investigation into St. Paul police officers’ conduct at the scene of an ICE raid last week that erupted into skirmishes with protestors and witnessed officers injuring at least one journalist

But the council on Wednesday approved $300,000 to help immigrants with court cost as part of the 2026 budget — the largest amount the city has ever contributed to support immigrants’ legal costs.

The city will contribute $175,000 to an immigrant defense fund, which St. Paul has used to partner with the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota to help immigrants who are facing deportation, if they cannot afford their own attorneys.

Another $125,000 will go to help immigrants working through the naturalization process to get United States citizenship.

The actions came as many in the Twin Cities worry about heightened immigration enforcement, following two raids in St. Paul and rhetoric from Trump targeting Minnesota’s Somali community.

A Nov. 25 raid in St. Paul saw city police use pepper-spray and shoot rubber projectiles on a crowd that included activists and reporters in an East Side neighborhood.

The St. Paul officers’ actions, council members say, endangered hard-won community trust and raised doubts about the separation ordinance that is meant to prevent police enforcing federal immigration policy.

The City Council had planned to vote Wednesday to call for an investigation into officers’ conduct. But the vote was delayed until Dec. 10 as staff refined the language of a resolution to formalize the request for a investigation.

Funding for immigrants’ legal costs was proposed by the City Council in November, before two recent raids in St. Paul, but as federal agents have stepped up immigration enforcement across the country.

St. Paul has funded immigration defense in some years with one-time funding, most recently with one-time public safety aid the Legislature approved in 2023 for Minnesota cities. Mayor Melvin Carter initiated the fund in his first term.

The support for naturalization in the 2026 budget is a first for the city.

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

