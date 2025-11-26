Conflicting accounts emerge after St. Paul ICE raid

Twenty-four hours after a federal immigration raid at a home on St. Paul’s East Side erupted into protests and a cloud of chemical spray, city leaders on Wednesday were forced to confront questions about why police officers were on the scene — and why force was used — despite repeated assurances that the department would not participate in federal immigration actions.
At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter described the episode as yet another instance of federal agents “showing up in our city unannounced” and “creating havoc in our community.” Carter said agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) contacted St. Paul police after attempting to execute a warrant for a man they were seeking to detain, and after “that person fled from them and somehow ended up at the address on Rose.”
“Our officers’ job is not and never will be to enforce federal immigration policy,” he said.
But when HSI reported that “someone had thrown rocks and bricks at them,” city officers were obligated to respond to potential violence — regardless of who made the report.
Carter said he is deeply concerned about videos showing officers in gas masks deploying chemical irritants at close range, including footage of a woman “standing still in front of a vehicle and having pepper spray blasted in her face at point-blank range.”
“That calls into question whether those values we’ve lifted high — de-escalation, minimal use of force, maintaining trust — were upheld,” he said.
He ordered a full review of every use of force by St. Paul officers, including “hundreds of hours” of body-worn camera footage.
St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said Tuesday that federal agents reported an attempted arrest and that “at least one vehicle had been struck and perhaps an agent had been in that vehicle.”