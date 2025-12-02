St. Paul ICE raid triggers demand for probe of police conduct

St. Paul police will face more scrutiny for their role in the chaotic ICE raid last week on St. Paul’s East Side, where city officers sprayed chemical irritants and rubber projectiles on protesters.
City Council members say St. Paul police officers’ conduct at the scene crossed a line, and on Wednesday they’re expected to call for an investigation.
“Every resident of Saint Paul, regardless of immigration status, deserves to feel safe and protected by local law enforcement,” said Council President Rebecca Noecker. “My colleagues and I are committed to a full, transparent investigation into what happened, including a review of adherence to our separation ordinance and SPPD’s use of force policies.”
The vote in St. Paul comes as immigrant communities in the Twin Cities are increasingly on edge, with President Donald Trump saying this week he wanted to see the Somali community targeted. National media outlets reported that federal agencies were preparing for and intensive immigration enforcement operation here.
Last week, federal officers arresting a man for immigration violations called St. Paul police to complain that protesters were throwing rocks and bricks. When St. Paul officers responded, they pepper-sprayed observers and protesters and used less-lethal munitions on the crowd, striking three credentialed journalists.
The St. Paul officers’ actions, council members say, endangered hard-won community trust and raised doubts about the separation ordinance that is meant to prevent police enforcing federal immigration policy.
Police chief Axel Henry has defended the officers, but outgoing Mayor Melvin Carter has already called for a review of body camera footage from the day. Noecker said she wants to make sure that sentiment has more force.
The City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday to direct the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission oversee a review the incident. The council plans to call for an outside investigator to conduct the review — rather than an investigation by police internal affairs.