Minneapolis police blows budget by $19.6 million; council leaders call it ‘mismanagement’

The Minneapolis Police Department is expected to end the year $19.6 million over budget, which Police Chief Brian O’Hara largely attributes to the hiring of 162 aspiring police officers.
The agency’s overspending of its $230 million budget is expected to be a hot topic during a Monday budget committee meeting. Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai said she invited Police Chief Brian O’Hara to attend to explain why he’s so far over budget.
In an interview, O’Hara largely attributed the overspending to the costly process of replenishing the ranks: The department has hired 162 people. That’s expensive — and most aren’t on the street yet; they’re community service officers, and cadets and recruits in the police academy, still in training. In the meantime, the city continues paying heavy overtime to its sworn police force.
“Essentially, there was no financial plan to deal with how rapidly we would experience this growth,” O’Hara said.
Chughtai said the city will have to spend down its fund balance to the point where it threatens the city’s financial health and bond ratings. Chughtai, who chairs the council’s budget committee, called MPD’s overspending mismanagement.
“This is negligent,” she said. “It’s the responsibility of every single department head to manage their budget.”
Sixth year of record overtime
The biggest driver of the budget busting is $31 million in overtime — $3 million more than last year’s record-breaking total and $11.4 million over what was planned.
This marks the sixth straight year of record overtime costs after a flood of officers left following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. MPD shrank from about 900 officers to 560 by the spring of 2024, the lowest in at least four decades.