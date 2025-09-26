After lengthy attrition, Minneapolis police welcome largest graduating recruitment class in years

The Minneapolis Police Department welcomed graduates of its largest recruitment class in years Thursday, marking what city officials say is a turning point with the influx of new officers outpacing the departures.
A total of 33 new Minneapolis officers — 29 recruits and four lateral hires from other departments — were given badges at the ceremony at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis. Following the ceremony, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the department has around 605 sworn officers with the new graduations, and that an upcoming class of 25 recruits will start training in a couple of weeks.
It’s still a far cry from the sworn officer total before the pandemic and the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, when Minneapolis had about 900 officers. But O’Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey said they are encouraged by the large class size, which was greater than January’s graduation ceremony for 19 officers.
O’Hara recalled in his speech to the church filled with officers and their families about how dire staffing trends looked for most of his three years in Minneapolis. Most previous classes have had just 10 or 12 recruits, O’Hara said — not enough to keep up with attrition.
“Month after month the department was still just fading away,” he said.
With the new class of recruits and even larger-sized graduations anticipated, though, Frey said after the graduation that “the pipeline is now filled.”
O’Hara said he worked with Frey, who supported the chief’s suggested steps. That included making an additional cadet class this year, speeding up the hiring process and sending applicants to college training programs more quickly than in the past. The class of 27 men and six women also includes more officers who reside in Minneapolis.
“We were able to be more aggressive and assertive recruiting officers, particularly officers from the city,” O’Hara said. “Getting them through the process sooner, hiring them as interns and doing things differently.”