Minneapolis police recruitment is finally on the upswing. ‘Legacy families’ are part of it.

When Macauley Reuben watched the riots and civil unrest spread through Minneapolis after George Floyd was murdered five years ago, he knew what he wanted to do with his life.
“I honestly wanted to build up the city again, be a positive change and be a good example,” he said.
Macauley, now 20, was a high school sophomore in New Richmond, Wis., when he decided he wanted to be a Minneapolis police officer. His father, Patrick Reuben, said he was “shocked” when he learned of the plan — the two had never discussed Macauley following in his dad’s footsteps. Nevertheless, Patrick was proud.
“I always ask to make sure, ‘You want to do this? Are you sure you sure you want to do this?’” the 28-year Minneapolis Police Department veteran said. “And he always says yes.”
Macauley is now serving as a community service officer (CSO), and the father-son pair are one of eight “legacy” families with an officer father and a son or daughter who are new Minneapolis police officers or CSOs. Macauley now works at the front desk for the First Precinct in downtown Minneapolis, but he plans to become a sworn police officer.
Minneapolis’ police staffing remains far below what it was before 2020, when officers left in droves following the unrest after Floyd’s killing. But recruitment is on the upswing. Applications jumped by 133% by the end of 2024. After a record low of 563 officers in March 2023, there are now more than 600 sworn officers, the department said recently. The police academy also recently launched its largest class since the 1990s.
Lt. Richard Walker serves on the force along with his son Richard Jr., known as “RJ,” 20, who is also a CSO. Richard Walker said that while he’s proud his son decided to enter the same line of work, he never pushed the idea.
“I just wanted him to be his own man, but I’m honored that he’s here, and I’m proud of him,” Richard said.