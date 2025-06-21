News & Politics

Minneapolis police recruitment is finally on the upswing. ‘Legacy families’ are part of it.

Recruitment is up after years of staffing declines, especially after the death of George Floyd.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 21, 2025 at 11:00AM
Macauley Reuben, left, and Richard "RJ" Walker Jr. lead the pack during a running workout for their community service officer (CSO) training with the Minneapolis Police Department in Minneapolis on May 21. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Macauley Reuben watched the riots and civil unrest spread through Minneapolis after George Floyd was murdered five years ago, he knew what he wanted to do with his life.

“I honestly wanted to build up the city again, be a positive change and be a good example,” he said.

Macauley, now 20, was a high school sophomore in New Richmond, Wis., when he decided he wanted to be a Minneapolis police officer. His father, Patrick Reuben, said he was “shocked” when he learned of the plan — the two had never discussed Macauley following in his dad’s footsteps. Nevertheless, Patrick was proud.

“I always ask to make sure, ‘You want to do this? Are you sure you sure you want to do this?’” the 28-year Minneapolis Police Department veteran said. “And he always says yes.”

Macauley is now serving as a community service officer (CSO), and the father-son pair are one of eight “legacy” families with an officer father and a son or daughter who are new Minneapolis police officers or CSOs. Macauley now works at the front desk for the First Precinct in downtown Minneapolis, but he plans to become a sworn police officer.

Minneapolis’ police staffing remains far below what it was before 2020, when officers left in droves following the unrest after Floyd’s killing. But recruitment is on the upswing. Applications jumped by 133% by the end of 2024. After a record low of 563 officers in March 2023, there are now more than 600 sworn officers, the department said recently. The police academy also recently launched its largest class since the 1990s.

Lt. Richard Walker serves on the force along with his son Richard Jr., known as “RJ,” 20, who is also a CSO. Richard Walker said that while he’s proud his son decided to enter the same line of work, he never pushed the idea.

“I just wanted him to be his own man, but I’m honored that he’s here, and I’m proud of him,” Richard said.

Listening in on an interview with Macauley and Patrick Reuben, Minneapolis Chief Brian O’Hara said he’s seen improvement in department morale. He attributes it in part to an influx of young officers who weren’t on staff during the tumult of five years ago. O’Hara said he was astonished with the department atmosphere when he first arrived three years ago, describing it as “traumatized, hurt, depressed and sad.”

More often now, O’Hara said, meetings have a positive atmosphere, with officers laughing with one another.

“Sergeants are very professional when they’re giving the roll call, and then they hang out and talk afterwards,” O’Hara said. “I just think all of that is part of healing.”

Macauley Reuben starts his shift working the front desk as a CSO at the Minneapolis Police Department's First Precinct. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Inspired from an early age

Growing up, Macauley Reuben regularly heard positive stories about police work from his dad. He said there was never a day he heard complaints about the job.

“He’s probably the coolest guy I know,” he said, drawing a surprised look from Patrick.

Reuben fondly recalled getting rides as a 3-year-old on his father’s department motorcycle. Another memorable moment came during a police award ceremony, where he heard other attendees praise his dad.

Macauley spent a year working in a factory that manufactures parts for pacemakers before signing up for Minneapolis’ CSO program. The civilian position is a shorter-term job that prepares people to become full police officers. It’s described online as promoting “intercommunication, understanding and cooperation” between police and communities in Minneapolis.

Macauley said he enjoys getting to meet community members at the front desk. Some days he’s had to call in help for someone having a mental health crisis.

“It prepares you for the people of the city, not in a bad or good way or anything, but just interacting with them and their needs; you can’t get that anywhere else,” he said.

None of Macauley’s friends entered law enforcement, and Patrick was surprised to hear about his son’s plan to be a cop.

Patrick Reuben began giving his son advice on policing. He emphasized having respect for others, and the importance of enjoying his work.

“Respect people, make sure you’re safe and have a fun time at the job, because it’s a really good career,” Patrick Reuben said.

As a father who’s spent a career responding to crime, Patrick worried about his son’s safety, particularly after Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was shot and killed in May 2024.

While emphasizing the importance of respect and enjoying the job, Patrick repeatedly asked his son about choosing this line of work.

“It’s very dangerous, and I actually worry about you all the time,” he said as he turned to his son. “But also I worry about everyone all the time.”

There are major differences in the job responsibilities and what’s expected of officers since Patrick began with Minneapolis police 28 years ago. The murder of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, sparked nationwide scrutiny of police and protests calling for reforms and policy changes, including when officers use force or how they de-escalate a situation.

Patrick said he supports the new policies Minneapolis police have adopted, and that they are in line with how he has always approached the job.

“It makes the officers think more about what they’re doing, and that it’s not this cowboy rodeo show,” he said.

One of the messages he’s imparted to his son is to never rush into a situation, and to be “fair and decisive.”

Macauley Reuben, left, and Richard Walker Jr. work out for their CSO training with the Minneapolis Police Department. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Drawn to law enforcement early

RJ Walker recalled feeling naturally drawn to law enforcement by taking a skills class at Andover High School. It taught students how to handcuff someone, and how to process a crime scene or use speed cameras.

“It just stuck to me,” RJ said. “I was like, ‘This is a fun job and I [didn’t] want to sit in the office all day.”

It also helped that RJ’s father had roughly 20 years’ experience at MPD.

Growing up, he would go on ride-alongs with his dad in the Fourth Precinct. He recalled the first time he saw a dead body at a crime scene. He was just 15. Richard told his son repeatedly he didn’t have to prove anything and it was OK to stay in the car.

“He tried to convince me not to go in,” RJ said. “But if it was something I want to do for the rest of my life, I might as well just get used to it now.”

Another ride-along RJ recalled was when his dad was in an undercover unit, tracking a suspect who initially ran away before the officers tracked the man down, jumped out of the car and took him into custody.

Richard’s advice to his son? Be himself and make use of his interpersonal skills.

“I believe he’ll be one of the best at it, honestly, because inherently he’s just a caring person and that’s what we need,” Richard said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara sits beside his senior command staff during a City Council committee hearing in June 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Macauley Reuben starts his shift working the front desk at the First Precinct. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

