Minneapolis police recruitment is finally on the upswing. ‘Legacy families’ are part of it.

Minneapolis’ police staffing remains far below what it was before 2020, when officers left in droves following the unrest after Floyd’s killing. But recruitment is on the upswing. Applications jumped by 133% by the end of 2024. After a record low of 563 officers in March 2023, there are now more than 600 sworn officers, the department said recently. The police academy also recently launched its largest class since the 1990s.