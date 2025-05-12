“We were just talking about her,” said Frost forward Michela Cava, who also scored two goals against the Sceptres on Sunday. “She’s so strong on her stick, so strong in front of the net, it’s so hard for people to move her. We were just saying, like, if I’m going to score goals like that, I’d have to have my hand literally at the bottom of my blade to be able to get it in. So she’s pretty incredible in front of the net and a huge addition to our team.”