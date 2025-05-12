As an office, it doesn’t look like much. No windows, no coffee machine, no ergonomic chair. Looks a bit crowded, too.
You wonder how Brooke McQuigge gets anything done in such a spartan space, but she was highly efficient Sunday night.
The Frost’s gritty rookie forward set up shop in front of the Toronto net and scored two goals to help her team win 7-5 at Xcel Energy Center in what turned out to be an advertisement for the PWHL’s skill and speed.
The Frost took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five semifinals, in their attempt to defend their inaugural-season championship.
McQuigge is from Ontario, played collegiately at Clarkson and was the Frost’s fourth-round draft pick last year, after playing in the SDHL, a professional league in Sweden.
“She’s been kind of a beast in front of the net for us all year,” Frost coach Ken Klee said, before mentioning a goal McQuigge scored this season from her stomach. “She’s had a tremendous year for us. When we drafted her, we thought she was going to be a player that would add some sandpaper to our group, and she also has a good scoring touch.”
Sandpaper, and strength.
“We were just talking about her,” said Frost forward Michela Cava, who also scored two goals against the Sceptres on Sunday. “She’s so strong on her stick, so strong in front of the net, it’s so hard for people to move her. We were just saying, like, if I’m going to score goals like that, I’d have to have my hand literally at the bottom of my blade to be able to get it in. So she’s pretty incredible in front of the net and a huge addition to our team.”