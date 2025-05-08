The Toronto Sceptres opened a three-goal lead and then held on to defeat the Minnesota Frost in the first game of their PWHL playoff series Wednesday in Toronto.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Friday in Toronto. Game 3 will be played in St. Paul on Sunday.
“It’s a long series, that’s what we take from it,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “We know it’s going to be a hard-fought series. Obviously, you have to get three wins. We didn’t get one tonight. Kudos to them, they played hard, and we’re looking forward to Friday.”
The Sceptres, who led 1-0 after the first period, got two goals from Julia Gosling in a two-minute span in the second period to extend their lead to 3-0.
The Frost got within 3-1 on a power-play goal by Britta Curl-Salemme with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the second. Katy Knoll scored with 17:27 remaining in the third period to pull the Frost within 3-2.
The Frost pulled goalie Nicole Hensley with 95 seconds remaining but couldn’t get the equalizer.
Blayre Turnbull scored with 8:01 remaining in the first period to open the scoring.
Gosling scored with 12:13 remaining in the second period to make it 2-0 before she scored on the power play with 10:18 remaining to make it 3-0.