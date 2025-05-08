Frost

Minnesota Frost begin defense of their PWHL championship with playoff loss at Toronto Sceptres

The defending champion Frost will need a comeback in the best-of-five semifinal series, which resumes Friday.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 2:10AM
The Frost's Michela Cava endures a Toronto Sceptres celebration after a goal Wednesday. (Chris Young/The Associated Press)

The Toronto Sceptres opened a three-goal lead and then held on to defeat the Minnesota Frost in the first game of their PWHL playoff series Wednesday in Toronto.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Friday in Toronto. Game 3 will be played in St. Paul on Sunday.

“It’s a long series, that’s what we take from it,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “We know it’s going to be a hard-fought series. Obviously, you have to get three wins. We didn’t get one tonight. Kudos to them, they played hard, and we’re looking forward to Friday.”

The Sceptres, who led 1-0 after the first period, got two goals from Julia Gosling in a two-minute span in the second period to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Frost got within 3-1 on a power-play goal by Britta Curl-Salemme with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the second. Katy Knoll scored with 17:27 remaining in the third period to pull the Frost within 3-2.

The Frost pulled goalie Nicole Hensley with 95 seconds remaining but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Blayre Turnbull scored with 8:01 remaining in the first period to open the scoring.

Gosling scored with 12:13 remaining in the second period to make it 2-0 before she scored on the power play with 10:18 remaining to make it 3-0.

Toronto outshot the Frost 27-17 in the first two periods. For the game, Toronto outshot the Frost 37-26.

During the regular season, the Frost won four of six meetings with the Sceptres, most recently 5-2 at Xcel Energy Center on March 30.

The series is a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series. Minnesota lost the first two games in Toronto, 4-0 and 2-0, but won the next three games to win the best-of-five series and advance to the PWHL finals.

Frost

Neal: Frost's defense is in good hands with roommates Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson

Frost

Seeded fourth for PWHL playoffs, the Minnesota Frost are still a team others want to avoid

Frost

Frost will open PWHL playoffs at Toronto on Wednesday night
Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

Frost

Frost suffer playoff loss at Toronto in defense of their PWHL championship

card image

Minnesota will need a comeback in the best-of-five semifinal series, which resumes Friday.

Frost

Neal: Frost's defense is in good hands with roommates Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Frost

Seeded fourth for PWHL playoffs, the Minnesota Frost are still a team others want to avoid

card image