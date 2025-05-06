Frost players Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson are living just outside St. Paul in a place belonging to former Gophers star Hannah Brandt, who currently plays for the Boston Fleet.
“It’s been great so far,” Thompson said. “The apartment is super nice. It’s convenient to where we have to go.”
It’s not uncommon for athletes to live in homes owned by other athletes who are playing elsewhere in the country. In this case, there couldn’t have been a better pairing of roommates who became good friends.
Jaques and Thompson are both from Toronto and knew each other as they moved up the youth hockey ranks. They both are part of that dreaded Team Canada but are able to put aside their rivalry with Team USA and join forces with Kendall Coyne Schofield, Taylor Heise, Lee Stecklein and the other top Americans on the team.
Jaques and Thompson both are offensive-minded defenders, providing scoring from the blue line while giving Frost coach Ken Klee options for the power play. Jaques tied as the highest-scoring defender in the league, accumulating 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists — despite missing five games because of injury. Thompson had 18 points on four goals and 14 assists — impressive for a PWHL rookie. Jaques was tied for third in assists. Thompson was tied for sixth.
And both are back home this week as the Frost, the defending Walter Cup champions, play at Toronto. Montreal enters as the top seed and had the right to choose its first-round opponent, but the Victoire declined to face the fourth-seeded Frost and opted for Ottawa, seeded third.
“For me, personally, I was excited to come back to Toronto so I can have some more friends and family at the game,” Jaques said. “And it’s always fun getting to go home.”
Jaques’ youth hockey career was spent with the Thompsons. She played for Claire’s father, Ian, and was good friends with Claire’s sister Gillian. Claire Thompson, two years older than Jaques, saw plenty of her.