Down but apparently never, ever out, the Frost reached the playoffs for a second consecutive season and will defend their inaugural Walter Cup title there after Saturday’s resounding 8-1 victory at Boston.
The Frost headed east after Sunday’s home loss to last-place New York needing regulation-time victories at Ottawa and Boston on their final regular-season road trip.
They beat Ottawa 3-0 Wednesday and Saturday finished up at Boston, only this time by scoring eight goals. Boston stopped Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley’s bid for consecutive shutouts with a goal with 4½ minutes left.
It was the largest margin of victory in PWHL history.
They’ll play either Toronto or Montreal, on either Wednesday or Thursday to start their first-round best-of-five series.
The Frost started fast, with two goals in the first three minutes and one more in the first period.
Last season, the Frost lost their last five regular-season games and still backed into the playoffs before they won two playoff series, each in a fifth and deciding game, to win the PWHL’s inaugural Walter Cup.
First-place Toronto earned the right to pick its first-round opponent last season and they did not choose wisely, selecting fourth-seeded Minnesota. Toronto won the first two games at home, then lost the next three in the best-of-five series.