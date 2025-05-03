Frost

Minnesota Frost roar into the PWHL playoffs with blowout of Boston Fleet

The Frost clinched the final berth for the postseason with a 8-1 victory.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 3, 2025 at 7:53PM
The Frost's Britta Curl-Salemme, shown during a January game, scored twice during Saturday's victory over Boston. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Down but apparently never, ever out, the Frost reached the playoffs for a second consecutive season and will defend their inaugural Walter Cup title there after Saturday’s resounding 8-1 victory at Boston.

The Frost headed east after Sunday’s home loss to last-place New York needing regulation-time victories at Ottawa and Boston on their final regular-season road trip.

They beat Ottawa 3-0 Wednesday and Saturday finished up at Boston, only this time by scoring eight goals. Boston stopped Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley’s bid for consecutive shutouts with a goal with 4½ minutes left.

It was the largest margin of victory in PWHL history.

They’ll play either Toronto or Montreal, on either Wednesday or Thursday to start their first-round best-of-five series.

The Frost started fast, with two goals in the first three minutes and one more in the first period.

Last season, the Frost lost their last five regular-season games and still backed into the playoffs before they won two playoff series, each in a fifth and deciding game, to win the PWHL’s inaugural Walter Cup.

First-place Toronto earned the right to pick its first-round opponent last season and they did not choose wisely, selecting fourth-seeded Minnesota. Toronto won the first two games at home, then lost the next three in the best-of-five series.

This time, top-seeded Montreal will get its pick of opponents, which will be announced Sunday.

Ottawa, Boston and the Frost finished tied for third place in the six-team league. Ottawa and the Frost will advance to the playoffs after Ottawa beat Montreal in overtime Saturday. Third-seeded Ottawa and the fourth-seeded Frost advance and Boston stays home because of tiebreaker rules that start with number of regulation wins.

The Frost scored twice in Saturday’s first three minutes and led 3-0 by late in the first period in defeating a Boston team they stopped 3-0 in a fifth and deciding game in last season’s PWHL finals.

Related Coverage

Frost

Minnesota Frost’s bumpy regular season makes Saturday’s finale another must-win

Frost

Frost stay in PWHL playoffs picture with victory over Charge

Frost

Frost seek late-season spark as stars return from world championship

Britta Curl-Salemme scored her eighth goal of the season with a turning, rising shot from high in the right circle that beat Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel with just 2:23 gone in the game.

Veteran defender Lee Stecklein scored her third goal in the past two games just 45 seconds later, this one coming after she carried the puck behind the net and came out the other side before placing a backhanded shot just inside the far, right post with 3:08 gone.

When asked about how she scored three times after going all season without a goal, the veteran defender and U.S. Olympian said during the first intermission TV broadcast, “I have no idea. My teammates always have been supportive. We don’t care who scores. Somebody needs to. If it’s not me, it’s someone else.”

Veteran captain Kendall Coyne Schofield made it 3-0 in a game that started with the Frost outshooting Boston 10-1 by late in the first period.

Coyne Schofield scored her 12th goal this season by using her speed with the puck down the right wing before she shoveled a centering backhanded pass near the goal line that deflected off a Boston defender and caromed into the net.  It came on the power play.

The Fleet replaced Frankel with backup goalie Klara Peslarova after the first period.

She gave up a second-period goal that made it 4-0 when defender Sophie Jaques scored her sixth goal this season and her first against the Boston team that traded her to Minnesota early in the inaugural 2023-24 season.

Veteran Kelly Pannek set up the goal with a drive down the left wing and a cross-ice pass that Jaques one-timed.

Curl-Salemme scored her second goal of the afternoon — and ninth this season — with another power-play goal five minutes left in the  second period.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Frost

See More

Frost

Frost roar into the PWHL playoffs by blowing out the Fleet

card image

Minnesota clinched the final berth for the postseason with a 8-1 victory at Boston.

Frost

Minnesota Frost’s bumpy regular season makes Saturday’s finale another must-win

card image

Frost

Frost stay in PWHL playoffs picture with victory over Charge

card image