This time last year, Minnesota’s PWHL team followed a three-week scheduling break by losing its final five regular-season games — then they went and hoisted the inaugural Walter Cup by winning two five-game playoff series in fifth and final games.
Now the team since named the Frost has reconvened after another long pause for the IIHF World Championship in Czechia. This time they have three regular-season games remaining and are one of three teams competing for the PWHL’s final two playoff spots.
The beginning of the end starts Sunday afternoon against last-place New York at Xcel Energy Center. Currently in fifth place, the Frost are one point behind fourth-place Ottawa and two points behind third-place Boston.
Minnesota will finish with a two-game trip to Ottawa and Boston, the two teams right in front of them.
“We have three games in a week and it’s going to decide our fate,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “If we play well, we’ll keep playing and then we have to just keep that rolling.”
Klee’s team has 10 players back after this IIHF break. Six of them played on the gold medal-winning United States team, which beat Canada 4-3 in overtime in the final. Two played on Canada’s silver-medal team and two played for host Czechia.
Former Gophers star and first PWHL No. 1 overall draft pick Taylor Heise scored a go-ahead, third-period goal, then assisted on Tessa Janecke’s overtime goal that won it all.
Former Gopher and two-time Olympic medalist Kelly Pannek was fourth in tournament scoring with four goals and four assists in seven games.