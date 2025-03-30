Frost strike quickly, defeat Sceptres to end three-game losing streak

The Frost scored the fastest two goals to open a PWHL game, then skated into a three-week international break after Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Toronto at Xcel Energy Center.
They scored twice in the first 1:43, with goals by star forward Taylor Heise and rookie Britta Curl-Salemme before they built a 4-0 lead on second-period goals early and late from offensive defender Sophie Jaques and Liz Schepers.
Toronto substituted rookie goalie Raygan Kirk into the game for world championship-bound veteran Kristen Campbell. In the third, the Sceptres punched back with two goals in the first eight minutes.
The Sceptres scored four goals in the third period Wednesday and beat Boston 4-2, but not this time.
Heise shut the door with fewer than seven minutes left when she swooped behind the net with the puck and scored coming out the other side for a wraparound goal on Pride Day at the X. It was her eighth goal this season.
The Frost entered Sunday’s game in fifth place but moved two points past Ottawa into that fourth and final playoff position.
The Frost sent second-place Toronto into the long break for the world championship and home from a nine-day road trip during which the Sceptres won three consecutive games.
The Frost now won’t play again until April 26, at home against New York. They will finish their regular season at Ottawa and Boston and must finish among the top four teams in the six-team league to defend last year’s Walter Cup.