Frost top Toronto on Kendall Coyne Schofield’s overtime goal

TORONTO – Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield scored at 2:39 of overtime to give the Frost a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday.
Before Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell could cover up, Coyne Schofield found the puck in a goalmouth scramble and chipped it in for her team-high 10th goal of the season, one more than Michela Cava.
Nicole Hensley made 15 saves for the Frost (7-5-4-7), who earned their second consecutive victory and moved within a point of Toronto for second place in the PWHL. Brooke McQuigge opened the scoring for the Frost in the first period.
Defender Renata Fast pulled the Sceptres (9-2-5-7) even late in the second period, after Denisa Krizova hit the crossbar off a 2-on-1 rush earlier in the period.
The Frost are nearly finished with a stretch of playing nine of 10 games away from home. They remain in Canada for Tuesday’s game at Ottawa. On Monday, Frost defender Mae Batherson will participate in the Ottawa Senators’ celebration of women in sports at the Canadian Tire Centre before watching brother Drake and the Senators face the Detroit Red Wings.
On March 16, the Frost visit New York; they will then have nine days off before returning home March 26 to play Montreal.
