Frost endure fourth loss of the season against first-place Montreal

PWHL leading goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to increase her league-leading goal total to 17 in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over the Frost at Xcel Energy Center.
Poulin scored the game’s first goal less than six minutes into the game. Then she scored her last one midway through the third period before Laura Stacey also scored her second goal as well — and her team’s fourth and final goal of the night.
The first-place Victoire now are 4-0 against the Frost — including a shootout victory earlier this month — and Wednesday they clinched a playoff spot while Minnesota, finally back home Wednesday after a month away, pushes for the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Frost have four regular-season games and a three-week PWHL schedule break ahead of them.
The Frost came home to Xcel Energy Center to play for the first time in 31 days, their longest stretch away from home this season. During that time, the arena held 10 Wild games, the Minnesota high school wrestling and boys hockey state tournaments, the NCHC College Hockey Frozen Faceoff as well as concerts by Mary J. Blige and Justin Timberlake.
They returned 1-4 in their last five games and fourth in the PWHL standings, 10 points behind first-place Montreal.
They’ve played three of the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour” games this season, neutral-site games against various league opponents in an effort to grow the women’s game across North America. These games will guide the league toward areas to expand the league beyond its original six teams, quite likely as soon as next season.
This season, they’ve played Montreal at Denver, Ottawa at Raleigh, N.C., and New York at Detroit, all in NHL arenas and markets.