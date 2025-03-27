Frost

Frost endure fourth loss of the season against first-place Montreal

The Victoire, getting two goals each from PWHL leading scorer Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, clinched a playoff spot.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 2:46AM
The Frost's Taylor Heise, left, and Montreal's Mikyla Grant-Mentis compete for the puck in the first period. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

PWHL leading goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to increase her league-leading goal total to 17 in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over the Frost at Xcel Energy Center.

Poulin scored the game’s first goal less than six minutes into the game. Then she scored her last one midway through the third period before Laura Stacey also scored her second goal as well — and her team’s fourth and final goal of the night.

The first-place Victoire now are 4-0 against the Frost — including a shootout victory earlier this month — and Wednesday they clinched a playoff spot while Minnesota, finally back home Wednesday after a month away, pushes for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Frost have four regular-season games and a three-week PWHL schedule break ahead of them.

The Frost came home to Xcel Energy Center to play for the first time in 31 days, their longest stretch away from home this season. During that time, the arena held 10 Wild games, the Minnesota high school wrestling and boys hockey state tournaments, the NCHC College Hockey Frozen Faceoff as well as concerts by Mary J. Blige and Justin Timberlake.

They returned 1-4 in their last five games and fourth in the PWHL standings, 10 points behind first-place Montreal.

They’ve played three of the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour” games this season, neutral-site games against various league opponents in an effort to grow the women’s game across North America. These games will guide the league toward areas to expand the league beyond its original six teams, quite likely as soon as next season.

This season, they’ve played Montreal at Denver, Ottawa at Raleigh, N.C., and New York at Detroit, all in NHL arenas and markets.

Poulin scored the first period’s only goal by adding No 16 this season at 5:50.

This one came on a puck turned over by Stacey in the neutral zone and sent ahead to Poulin. She rushed down the left boards with the puck, veered toward the net and snapped a rising shot from close range that eluded Rooney.

Trailing 1-0 after a period, the Frost swapped even-strength goals with Montreal early in the second period.

Related Coverage

Frost

Frost force their way back against Charge but fall on late goal

Frost

Frost roll against Ottawa Charge on Rooney's shutout

Frost

Frost lose after pushing first-place Victoire to a shootout

Montreal’s Stacey made it 2-0 with just 24 seconds gone in the period, poking a puck near the crease past Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney. She scored after assisting on Marie Philip-Poulin’s first-period goal.

Veteran Kelly Pannek’s goal less than four minutes later pulled the Frost within 2-1 after teammate Grace Zumwinkle got the puck away from a scrum at the net’s side and shoveled it out front to Pannek. She steered a backhand shot from just outside the crease that beat Victoire goaltender Elaine Chuli early in the second period.

It was her first goal in 21 games.

Montreal appeared to push the lead back to two goals at 3-1 late in the second period, but Catherine Dubois’ apparent goal was waved off after a video review determined the Victoire interfered with Rooney in the crease.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Frost

See More

Frost

Frost endure fourth loss of the season against first-place Montreal

card image

The Victoire, getting two goals each from PWHL leading scorer Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, clinched a playoff spot.

Frost

Frost force their way back against Charge but fall on late goal

card image

Frost

Frost roll against Ottawa Charge on Rooney's shutout

card image