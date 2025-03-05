The Frost probably should have seen this coming. Montreal stands first in the PWHL for one simple reason: one-goal games.
Minnesota Frost pushes first-place Montreal to a shootout but loses
The Frost badly outshot the Victoire, but Montreal continued its PWHL success in one-goal games.
The Victoire won by one again Tuesday, defeating the Minnesota Frost 2-1 in a shootout. Montreal’s leading scorer, Marie-Philip Poulin, won it, getting the puck past Frost goalie Maddie Rooney for the only goal of the shootout.
Montreal won by a goal or in overtime or via shootout for the ninth time in 20 games this season.
The teams proceeded through the first period scoreless, though the Frost had a strong edge in shots, a trend that continued. Rooney was asked to stop only four shots in the period, and Ann-Renee Desbiens of the Victoire turned away 13.
The Frost’s shot dominance lasted, but the scoreless tie didn’t. Laura Stacey, on assists from Jennifer Gardiner and Erin Ambrose, scored 17 seconds into the second period, giving the Victoire a 1-0 lead. Stacey scored in her fourth game in a row, breaking her own team record.
Nearly 16 minutes of playing time later, with Kristin O’Neill off for cross-checking, Taylor Heise tied the score, assisted by Michela Cava and Britta Curl-Salemme.
Desbiens faced 13 more shots in the second period, Rooney 10. By the end of overtime, the Frost had outshot Montreal 41-22.
The overtime loss leaves the Frost in fourth place in the six-team league with 30 points, a point behind Boston and two points behind Toronto. Montreal is in first place at 41.
The Frost and Victoire had split their four meetings this season, every game in regulation, until Tuesday.
