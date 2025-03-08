The Frost scored three first-period goals and settled in for a 5-0 victory Friday over the Ottawa Charge at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.
Minnesota Frost, with a shutout by Maddie Rooney, roll against Ottawa Charge
The Frost put up three goals in the first period and took care of matters with defense.
Maddie Rooney got the shutout, but she wasn’t kept terribly busy; she made 19 saves as the Frost outshot the Charge 26-19. Charge goalie Emerance Maschmeyer made 21 saves.
The Frost’s leading scorer, Kendall Coyne Schofield, started the scoring 5 minutes, 47 seconds into the first period. Before the period was over the Frost had scored two more, by Brooke McQuigge and Denisa Krizova.
The Frost waited until the third period to score again, Sophie Jaques getting a goal 37 seconds into the period. Michela Cava scored the final goal of the game into an empty net.
The game was vastly different from the last time the teams played, when Ottawa won 8-3, the most combined goals in a game in league history. It also tied for the largest margin of victory by a PWHL team, with New York’s 5-0 win against Minnesota on Jan. 4, 2025.
The Frost remained fourth in the six-team league’s standings, but there’s little space between them and No. 2. They stand a point behind third-place Boston and two behind Toronto.
The game was the seventh in nine stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour, and Lenovo Center, home of the Carolina Hurricanes, is the 14th NHL venue and 23rd venue overall to host a PWHL game. Tour attendance has totaled 89,953 through six games.
Minnesota put up three goals in the first period and took care of matters with defense.