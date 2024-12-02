Neal: For the Minnesota Frost, the process of becoming a dynasty begins

“I think that’s actually the hardest part, right?” Coyne Schofield said. “It’s having success and‚ to your point, is sustaining it. It is challenging. And I think it’s about embracing the highs and the lows. This season is not going to be perfect. There’s going to be highs, there’s going to be lows. And it’s, it’s learning from them. It’s coming together through them and coming out on the other side of whatever, whatever it may be.”