Defending champ Frost open PWHL season with overtime loss to Sirens

As the Frost picked up steam through last year’s PWHL playoffs, first overall draft pick Taylor Heise came up big time and time again for the eventual Walter Cup champions.
Minnesota Frost open PWHL season with overtime loss to New York Sirens
The Frost scored mere seconds into the season, but the Sirens did the same in the extra period.
On Sunday, after the Frost raised its championship banner into the rafters of Xcel Energy Center, this year’s No. 1 pick, the New York Sirens’ Sarah Fillier, made her mark. She found Alex Carpenter for New York’s third and fourth goals as the Sirens played spoiler in Minnesota’s home opener.
It was the first time the Frost took the ice with their new logo and name after winning the league’s first title under the “PWHL Minnesota” moniker.
The 8,022 fans who filled most of the lower bowl — adorned with flashing purple bracelets that twinkled as players skated out with the league trophy — had barely stopped their applause for the banner-raising when reigning Rookie of the Year Grace Zumwinkle brought them to their feet again.
Last season’s leading scorer for Minnesota, Zumwinkle netted the fastest goal in PWHL history just 21 seconds into the game. Kelly Pannek slotted a pass from the right wing into Zumwinkle, who continued her home-opener scoring streak after bagging a hat trick in last year’s.
Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield doubled the Frost’s lead at the end of the first period, crashing the net after this season’s first-round draft pick, defender Claire Thompson, slung the puck toward the net from deep.
The Frost froze out the Sirens early, suffocating New York’s attack with an organized forecheck and outshooting the visitors 15-3 in the first period, forcing Sirens goalie Corrine Schroeder into major saves.
But the Sirens found their groove in the second period. After Frost defender Maggie Flaherty was called for crosschecking, the Sirens took advantage on the power play. Carpenter dropped a pass to Jessie Eldridge, whose shot sneaked through a crowd of players and cut the Frost’s lead to one.
The Frost didn’t find the same success on power plays, going 0-for-2.
Making her pro debut, Blaine native Gabby Rosenthal evened the score for New York five minutes later, scrambling on a rebound to tuck a shot past Hensley, short side.
Carpenter looked like she might have ended it with her first goal, in the third period, but Frost rookie Dominique Petrie netted an equalizer with four minutes left. Then Carpenter scored another, on Fillier’s second assist, just 19 seconds into overtime.
In a six-team league, the margin between the champion and bottom dwellers is minimal. Minnesota showed that last year, when it eeked into the playoffs as the fourth and final seed before winning the title. And as last year’s last-place team, New York showed the slim margins Sunday, getting outshot 37-20 but taking advantage of its few quality chances to defeat the reigning champ.
Next, Minnesota hits the road to face Boston on Wednesday in a rematch of last season’s PWHL Finals.
The Frost began their title defense after an offseason that saw most core on-the-ice contributors return. But the league-owned team cryptically parted ways with general manager and Minnesota hockey legend Natalie Darwitz after reports of clashing between her and head coach Ken Klee.
