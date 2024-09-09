PWHL Minnesota now has a new name: the Minnesota Frost.
PWHL Minnesota finally has its new name: the Minnesota Frost
The PWHL waited to name its teams, building anticipation for Monday’s announcement.
The Minnesota franchise and the five other teams in the Professional Women’s Hockey League played their inaugural season without nicknames, logos or other team branding other than the league logo and team colors.
The league simply didn’t have enough time – and didn’t want to rush – to make decisions in the rush from the league’s summer 2023 inception to its New Year’s Day start mere months later.
The five other team names are Boston Fleet, Victoire de Montreal, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.
Those colors had a connection with each market, or at least the Minnesota’s team did with its white and purple colors.
Purple, for Prince, not the Vikings. The PWHL last year applied for trademarks that included the Minnesota Superior, the Boston Wicked, Montreal Echo, New York Sound, Ottawa Alert and Toronto Torch.
Each one a singular name that didn’t get rousing public reaction when they were published.
On Thursday, the PWHL Minnesota team put a cryptic message on its social message that simply said, “A cold front is rolling in 09.09.2024.”
On Sunday night, it posted another message informing fans to tune into ABC’s Good Morning America Monday morning in the 8 o’clock hour for “something special” before the league officially made its announcement.
