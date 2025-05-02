The Minnesota Frost have been here before.
This time last year, they won 3-0 at Boston in a fifth and final game of the PWHL Finals that brought home the inaugural Walter Cup.
On Wednesday, they faced another another elimination game and won 3-0 at Ottawa to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Now they need one more win in regulation time — in Boston, once again — to and make the playoffs.
Lose or tie and they’re on the outside looking in.
“We’re excited; that’s one more game in front of us,” Frost veteran defender Lee Stecklein said. “It’s going to be a great game. If we play like we did, that’s all we can do. They’re a good team. We saw a good bit of them last year, too.”
A win in regulation would tie the Frost with Boston, the team currently in third place, at 44 points. But the Frost would win the first tiebreaker for most regulation wins. Fourth-place Ottawa still is contending for third and fourth place or — like Boston or Minnesota — could fall out of playoff contention altogether.
“We know it’s going to be a battle,” Stecklein said. “We know it’s going to be a different game than any the others we‘ve played before because we’re both playing a bit desperate.”