In an attempt to innovate, the young Professional Women’s Hockey League allows the top-seeded team in its four-team playoffs to choose its first-round opponent.
A year ago, Toronto chose a fourth-seeded Minnesota team that had lost its final five regular-season games, and Toronto lost in five games.
This time around, top-seeded Montreal bypassed the fourth-seeded team now called the Frost and chose to play third-seeded Ottawa instead.
The league’s defending Walter Cup champion Frost won truly must-win games last week at Ottawa 3-0 and at Boston 8-1 to end the regular season.
The decision to give the regular-season champs the choice of opponent was intended to get fans talking and perhaps provide opponents bulletin-board material.
The Frost start at Toronto on Wednesday and Friday before coming home for Game 3 on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.
“I love that the league is continuously trying to be innovative, to find new ways to engage new fans,” Montreal coach Kori Cheverie said. “For us to make a decision either way, whether No. 4 or No. 3 — every team should be internally motivated in their locker room. If you want to win the Walter Cup, you have to go through a hard road to get there. It’s even harder this year.”
The Frost refused to wilt when they faced playoff series’ fifth games twice last season and two regular-season ending games last week, when they needed regulation-time wins to advance.