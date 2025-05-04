Frost will open PWHL playoffs at Toronto on Wednesday night

The Frost will open their PWHL title defense as Walter Cup champions with a game at Toronto at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The league only announced dates for the first two games in the best-of-five series. Game 2 will be Friday in Toronto before the series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3.
The Frost won four of six meetings with the Sceptres this season, most recently 5-2 at Xcel Energy Center on March 30.
Just as they did last season, the Frost clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season, only this time they did it by winning, thumping host Boston 8-1 on Saturday. That came after they won another must-win game on Wednesday, 3-0 at Ottawa.
The Frost, Ottawa and Boston tied for third place in the six-team league with 44 points, but Ottawa and the Frost won tiebreakers because of their victories in regulation time. Boston joined New York as the two teams that will miss the playoffs.
Top-seeded Montreal chose who it would play in the first round and chose to play third-seeded Ottawa. That series will begin Thursday in Montreal.
Last season, top-seeded Toronto chose fourth-seeded Minnesota, then won the first two playoff games at home before losing three consecutive games, including a deciding Game 5 in Toronto. Minnesota, which made the 2024 playoffs despite a five-game losing streak to end the regular season, then beat Boston in five games to win the league’s inaugural championship.