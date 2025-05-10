The Minnesota Frost scored twice in the final seven minutes to pull out a 5-3 victory over the host Toronto Sceptres on Friday night.
The Frost victory evened the best-of-five PWHL playoff series 1-1. Toronto won the series opener 3-2 on Wednesday. Game 3 is Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, and Game 4 is Wednesday at the X.
Despite being outshot 13-4 in the third period — 9-1 in the first 12 minutes of the period — the Frost broke a 3-3 tie with a goal by Sophie Jaques with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. Mellissa Channell-Watkins scored on the power play, assisted by Jaques and Kelly Pannek, with 71 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
The Frost trailed 1-0 early in the second period before scoring three times in a little over eight minutes to open a 3-1 lead. But the Sceptres responded with two goals in a 27-second span — the first a power-play goal with 3:04 left in the second — to tie the score 3-3.
Lee Stecklein, who didn’t score in Minnesota’s first 28 regular-season games before scoring three goals in the final two regular-season games, tied the game 1-1 with 15:19 remaining in the second period.
A little over six minutes later, Michela Cava gave the Frost their first lead of the series with a goal, assisted by Stecklein and Taylor Heise, with 9:03 remaining in the second period.
Stecklein extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal with 7:01 left in the second.