Frost jump out to quick start, outslug Sceptres to take 2-1 lead in best-of-five playoff series

The Frost started fast Sunday in Game 3 of their wild PWHL first-round playoff series, then withstood Toronto’s multiple comeback attempts before winning 7-5 at Xcel Energy Center.
The Frost took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series by winning the highest-scoring game in the league’s two-season history. A year after they needed two victories at home and one at Toronto to advance, the Frost now can move on to the league finals with a home victory over the Sceptres in Game 4 on Wednesday.
On Sunday, rookie forward Brooke McQuigge and Michela Cava each scored twice while Liz Schepers, scoring machine Lee Stecklein and Sophie Jaques scored once against a Toronto team that wouldn’t go away.
The Frost on Sunday returned from playoff-appearance clinching victories in Ottawa and Boston, then split a pair of first-round playoff at Toronto, losing 3-2 in Game 1 and winning 5-3 in Game 2.
A year ago, they lost the first two first-round games at Toronto, then won the next three in a row to win the five-of-game series. They then went to Boston and did the same thing in the Walter Cup Finals, forcing a fifth game they won after losing the first two on the road.
On Sunday, they scored three goals in the first eight minutes before Toronto’s Daryl Watts got one goal back before the end of the first period.
Then it took Toronto just another 2½ minutes to cut the deficit to 3-2. That’s when Maggie Connors’ long shot from the left point through traffic with 2:28 gone in the second period eluded Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney, who also started Game 2 in Toronto.
McQuigge’s second goal of the game — this one on a power play — put the Frost up 4-2 midway through the second period.