Frost jump out to quick start, outslug Sceptres to take 2-1 lead in best-of-five playoff series

The defending PWHL champions came out on the winning end of the highest-scoring game in league history.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 12:55AM
Frost forward Liz Schepers celebrates after her goal against the Sceptres in the first period Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. (Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Frost started fast Sunday in Game 3 of their wild PWHL first-round playoff series, then withstood Toronto’s multiple comeback attempts before winning 7-5 at Xcel Energy Center.

The Frost took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series by winning the highest-scoring game in the league’s two-season history. A year after they needed two victories at home and one at Toronto to advance, the Frost now can move on to the league finals with a home victory over the Sceptres in Game 4 on Wednesday.

On Sunday, rookie forward Brooke McQuigge and Michela Cava each scored twice while Liz Schepers, scoring machine Lee Stecklein and Sophie Jaques scored once against a Toronto team that wouldn’t go away.

The Frost on Sunday returned from playoff-appearance clinching victories in Ottawa and Boston, then split a pair of first-round playoff at Toronto, losing 3-2 in Game 1 and winning 5-3 in Game 2.

A year ago, they lost the first two first-round games at Toronto, then won the next three in a row to win the five-of-game series. They then went to Boston and did the same thing in the Walter Cup Finals, forcing a fifth game they won after losing the first two on the road.

On Sunday, they scored three goals in the first eight minutes before Toronto’s Daryl Watts got one goal back before the end of the first period.

Then it took Toronto just another 2½ minutes to cut the deficit to 3-2. That’s when Maggie Connors’ long shot from the left point through traffic with 2:28 gone in the second period eluded Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney, who also started Game 2 in Toronto.

McQuigge’s second goal of the game — this one on a power play — put the Frost up 4-2 midway through the second period.

Frost defender Jaques’ shot from the left side deflected off a Toronto player near the net and went off Campbell’s outstretched catching glove and fluttered behind her into the net.

Like that, it was 5-2 at 17:35 of the second.

And just like that, Toronto’s Kali Flanagan scored 22 seconds later and the Frost went into the second intermission leading 5-3.

Schepers scored first with just 2:33 gone when she took a centering pass from teammate Klara Hymlarova and snapped a shot while cruising down the slot that went through Toronto starter Kristen Campbell’s legs.

McQuigge is from Minneapolis by way of Cornell University. She scored her first of two goals fewer than four minutes later when she redirected from in front of the net a puck centered from the learn corner at 6:56 of the first period.

Stecklein kept her unexpected scoring barrage going, making it 3-0 less than a minute when she jumped a rush scored on Taylor Heise’s pass into the slot just as Stecklein directed the puck inside the right post.

“We were ready to play, ready to get on them fast,” McQuigge said after a first intermission television-broadcast interview. “We were just really excited to play.”

The Frost became the first PWHL team to score five goals in a playoff game after Game 2’s 5-3 victory at Toronto. They did it again on Sunday.

Stecklein became the first player in PWHL history to get three points in a single playoff period. She did do with two goals and an assist in Game 2’s second period Friday in Toronto.

She had two multipoint games in her first 62 league games and now has three in her last five games dating to the regular season’s final two games in Ottawa and Boston. She had a goal and an assist Sunday.

