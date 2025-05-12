The Twins completed their sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Target Field, then hustled to the airport to catch their charter flight to Baltimore. They had only 47 hours until their next game, after all.
“We’ve done that since I’ve been here. I’ve always been a believer in getting guys settled in on the road,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “What do I want them to do? Whatever the heck they want to do. In this game, we don’t get too much time to relax and reset — physically reset, mentally reset. How about this: Maybe they can veg out for a little bit, go take a walk.”
The players are not required to leave early. First baseman Ty France, for instance, said he will fly commercially Monday in order to spend more time at home. But Carlos Correa is flying his family to Maryland so he can spend the off day with them there.
With three small children of his own, Baldelli is sensitive to the demands — and lack of sleep — his players sometimes face.
“I didn’t have kids when I played, so I couldn’t honestly imagine that challenge. But it’s an added challenge that a lot of guys deal with,” he said. “Although some of them probably would like to be home and spend a little more time with their families, getting a couple of good nights’ sleep on the road is probably a good thing for them.”
Tonkin has setback
Righthander Michael Tonkin, who has made five appearances for Class AAA St. Paul during his rehab assignment, will be put back on the injured list after having a setback last week.
Tonkin, 35, has biceps tendinitis, Baldelli said, and the Twins “are looking into him getting an injection and probably being down for a period of time before he ramps back up. He will be, unfortunately, off his rehab right now.”
Tonkin, who posted a 3.63 ERA in 79⅓ innings with three teams last season, suffered a shoulder injury during spring training.