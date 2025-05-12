Twins

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is a believer in heading out early for road trips

The Twins don’t play in Baltimore until Tuesday night, but their manager prefers getting players settled early when away from Target Field.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 1:03AM
The Twins' Brooks Lee bends to catch a throw before tagging out the Giants' Heliot Ramos, who was trying to steal second Sunday. Lee was playing shortstop in place of Carlos Correa, who got the day off. (Ellen Schmidt/The Associated Press)

The Twins completed their sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Target Field, then hustled to the airport to catch their charter flight to Baltimore. They had only 47 hours until their next game, after all.

“We’ve done that since I’ve been here. I’ve always been a believer in getting guys settled in on the road,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “What do I want them to do? Whatever the heck they want to do. In this game, we don’t get too much time to relax and reset — physically reset, mentally reset. How about this: Maybe they can veg out for a little bit, go take a walk.”

The players are not required to leave early. First baseman Ty France, for instance, said he will fly commercially Monday in order to spend more time at home. But Carlos Correa is flying his family to Maryland so he can spend the off day with them there.

With three small children of his own, Baldelli is sensitive to the demands — and lack of sleep — his players sometimes face.

“I didn’t have kids when I played, so I couldn’t honestly imagine that challenge. But it’s an added challenge that a lot of guys deal with,” he said. “Although some of them probably would like to be home and spend a little more time with their families, getting a couple of good nights’ sleep on the road is probably a good thing for them.”

Tonkin has setback

Righthander Michael Tonkin, who has made five appearances for Class AAA St. Paul during his rehab assignment, will be put back on the injured list after having a setback last week.

Tonkin, 35, has biceps tendinitis, Baldelli said, and the Twins “are looking into him getting an injection and probably being down for a period of time before he ramps back up. He will be, unfortunately, off his rehab right now.”

Tonkin, who posted a 3.63 ERA in 79⅓ innings with three teams last season, suffered a shoulder injury during spring training.

No happy return

LaMonte Wade Jr. spent six years in the Twins system, two of them in the big leagues, after being drafted in 2015. But whatever fond memories he might have of his time in Minnesota, he doesn’t seem to enjoy coming back.

Wade walked, popped up in foul ground and struck out twice Sunday, completing a hitless weekend in his old ballpark. That brings his statistics at Target Field to 5-for-30 with the Giants, a .167 average with only one extra-base hit.

Wade did well at home during his brief time with the Twins: 11-for-33 (.333) with two doubles, a triple and a home run, plus an impressive eight walks.

More disagreements

Right before DaShawn Keirsey Jr.‘s winning 10th-inning single Sunday, the game was briefly halted by a disagreement over the pitch clock. The pitch clock had hit zero, Baldelli said, but Giants pitcher Ryan Walker threw anyway, missing the strike zone. However, umpire Quinn Wolcott ruled that the clock had expired prematurely and said the pitch, and possible violation, didn’t count.

Wolcott came to the Twins dugout to talk to Baldelli, who disagreed and argued mildly. But the manager remained in the game, unlike Saturday when he was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with crew chief Adrian Johnson.

Giants manager Bob Melvin had already been ejected after arguing that a check swing by Christian Koss, ruled a third strike by first base umpire Ramon De Jesus, was incorrectly called. It was the 65th ejection of Melvin’s career.

Etc.

• One day after the Giants wore Golden State Warriors hats during batting practice, Baldelli wore a Timberwolves jacket during his pregame media session.

• Correa sat out for only the second time this season. “I’m OK. Playing every day, sometimes you get tight here and there,” the shortstop said. “But more than that, with an off day tomorrow, it’s two days off in a row. It just resets my body. As much as I’d like to play 162, I’ve also got to be smart and make sure that I play 145. This helps me do that.”

Mickey Gasper and Carson McCusker hit first-inning homers, Jair Camargo broke a tie with an RBI single, and the host St. Paul Saints got five shutout innings from their bullpen to beat Buffalo 3-2, taking five of six in the series at CHS Field.

