Twins’ Royce Lewis controls what he can control — effort and attitude — as he deals with slump

Royce Lewis went into Saturday’s game 0-for-10 this season and 0-for-31 going back to 2024, a mark that has a place in team lore.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 12:35AM
The Twins' Royce Lewis was hitless this season entering Saturday's game, but he's determined to take a confident approach. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Royce Lewis has a habit of making big news when he returns from a lengthy injury. But this isn’t what he had in mind.

After six weeks on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, Lewis returned Tuesday, hoping to make a big impact right away but wary of predicting too much, given his 4-for-23 rehab assignment at St. Paul.

“I’m just worried about playing and giving my all,” he said before his first at-bat of the Twins season. “Hitting one out, that’d be great. That’d be awesome. … But no, I’m just happy to be on the field again.”

Through three starts against the Orioles, and one pinch hit at-bat against the Giants, no home run has appeared. Nor a hit, actually; entering Saturday’s game, Lewis was 0-for-10.

That wouldn’t be particularly remarkable, except for one coincidental fact: His 2024 season ended on an 0-for-21 skid. That means the former first overall draft pick is suffering through one of the 10 longest hitless streaks in Twins history. The longest streak by a position player is Butch Wynegar‘s 0-for-40 in 1978, and the longest in this century is Jermaine Palacios’ 0-for-33 in 2022.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sees signs, he said, of Lewis working his way out of this slow start. It’s not easy getting ready when your spring training is cut short, he said.

“He’s finding his timing and finding his swing and working hard every day to do that, and that’s where he’s at right now. We’ve seen some good passes and good at-bats from him, and now it’s just stacking those upon each other,” Baldelli said. “Finding that consistency at the plate. Finding that vision at the plate. Seeing the ball where he wants to see it, so he can attack the pitches he wants to. He’s basically working to get where he needs to be, and that’s fine. That’s where a lot of guys are in this league right now.”

It’s true, and he wasn’t even the only Twin battling a slump. Edouard Julien ended an 0-for-30 skid of his own three games into the season.

Mostly, the 25-year-old Lewis believes he’ll be a major contributor, and soon.

“I’m not there yet, but it doesn’t matter. Any time I have an opportunity, there’s no excuses,” Lewis said. “I’m here to win the game, here to play at the highest level, and whether I go 0-for-60 or 60-for-60, I’m still going to go up there thinking that I have the best ability in the world to get a hit, a home run, or whatever it may be to help my team.”

Giants throw support to Warriors

The Giants wore Golden State Warriors caps during batting practice before Saturday night’s game, showing their support for the Timberwolves’ current playoff opponent.

Giants manager Bob Melvin, who grew up in the Bay Area, said he’s been a Warriors fan since he was 5. And while he likes the current team, and enjoyed the Warriors’ four NBA championships over the past decade, “the 1975 team was my favorite,” Melvin said.

Those Warriors, led by Hall of Famer Rick Barry, swept the four games of the NBA Finals against the Washington Bullets.

The Twins have so far made no show of support for the Wolves, their neighbors across Target Plaza. Baldelli said he has tried to follow their playoff run, but it’s not easy in a house with three children under 5.

“When I’m home, Disney+ dominates my television, along with Netflix Kids, and that’s about it,” Baldelli said. “I just don’t have the ability to follow everything that’s going on, but I try.”

Etc.

  • Outfielder Matt Wallner, expected to miss this month while recovering from his own hamstring injury, has begun adding turns to his running workout, after being limited to running in a straight line early in his rehab. It’s a small step, but one that demonstrates some progress, he said. Wallner also blasted a mammoth home run into the plaza during batting practice.
    • Emmanuel Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the seventh, giving the St. Paul Saints a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in CHS Field. Saints starting pitcher Zebby Matthews struck out four with no walks on five hits in 5⅓ innings. The run was unearned, so he lowered his ERA to 1.93.
      Phil Miller

      Reporter

      Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

