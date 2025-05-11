Royce Lewis has a habit of making big news when he returns from a lengthy injury. But this isn’t what he had in mind.
After six weeks on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, Lewis returned Tuesday, hoping to make a big impact right away but wary of predicting too much, given his 4-for-23 rehab assignment at St. Paul.
“I’m just worried about playing and giving my all,” he said before his first at-bat of the Twins season. “Hitting one out, that’d be great. That’d be awesome. … But no, I’m just happy to be on the field again.”
Through three starts against the Orioles, and one pinch hit at-bat against the Giants, no home run has appeared. Nor a hit, actually; entering Saturday’s game, Lewis was 0-for-10.
That wouldn’t be particularly remarkable, except for one coincidental fact: His 2024 season ended on an 0-for-21 skid. That means the former first overall draft pick is suffering through one of the 10 longest hitless streaks in Twins history. The longest streak by a position player is Butch Wynegar‘s 0-for-40 in 1978, and the longest in this century is Jermaine Palacios’ 0-for-33 in 2022.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sees signs, he said, of Lewis working his way out of this slow start. It’s not easy getting ready when your spring training is cut short, he said.
“He’s finding his timing and finding his swing and working hard every day to do that, and that’s where he’s at right now. We’ve seen some good passes and good at-bats from him, and now it’s just stacking those upon each other,” Baldelli said. “Finding that consistency at the plate. Finding that vision at the plate. Seeing the ball where he wants to see it, so he can attack the pitches he wants to. He’s basically working to get where he needs to be, and that’s fine. That’s where a lot of guys are in this league right now.”