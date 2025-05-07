“I haven’t actually thought about that one bit, and that’s kind of the beauty of Willi Castro: You don’t have to plan things out for him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Initially, I had him in right field today, which he has only played one time for us. I did let him know with one day’s heads up that he was going to play a position that he hadn’t played yet, but that tells you how we feel about him. Some guys, they’d have a tough time with finding that out a day before, having never gotten a ton of work at a particular spot. Willi will figure it out and he’ll be OK. Mentally, he’s just ready to play.”