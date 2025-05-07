Royce Lewis’ answer to any question about his health is always, “I feel great!” But truthfully, Lewis said Tuesday, when he felt that sudden pain in his hamstring as he ran to first base on March 16, he knew he wouldn’t be playing for a while.
“When they first told me the [diagnosis], I would’ve told you I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Lewis said, shortly after being activated from the injured list. “So that makes it that much more exciting.”
How exciting?
“Just the tingleness that I get right now,” Lewis said, actual words not being enough to express the intensity of his emotions. “The excitement’s back. The little butterflies, as long as I’m leaning in the right direction, I’ll have them working for me instead of against me.”
And for the Twins, too, who have missed his production in the middle of the lineup. Even having to endure the worst hitting slump of his career last September, Lewis managed to hit 16 home runs in just 82 games, a power threat that, Byron Buxton aside, is noticeably missing from the Twins’ lineup in 2025.
Now that he’s back, Lewis figures to split playing time for a while between third base and designated hitter, his assignment Tuesday. In part, it’s to protect his health as he ramps up — his 4-for-23 results in a rehab week with Class AAA St. Paul show he may not be there yet — but staying healthy will take thought on his part, he said.
“You need to be smart. That’s what some of the other guys I’ve seen play the game at a high level do to be able to play 162,” Lewis said. “If I had Bobby Witt speed, I’d run a lot, but I’m not there anymore with all the injuries. So I just have to play smart whenever I get in the box.”
Where to play Castro?
In addition to Lewis, the Twins also activated Willi Castro from the injured list, his oblique strain now healed. The Twins’ roster has changed since Castro was injured April 16, so it’s not clear yet where Castro’s playing time might come.