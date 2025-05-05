Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson finds sweet spot in cookie company

One of Simeon Woods Richardson’s favorite traditions after games was visiting cookie shops with longtime friend Aaron Robinson, his trainer from his hometown of Houston, who coincidentally grew up in Minneapolis.
Following a game last season, Woods Richardson, a Twins starting pitcher, made a comment to Robinson that sparked a yearlong project.
“We always demolish cookies,” Woods Richardson said. “I said, ‘For the amount of money we spend on cookies, let’s just open up our own shop.’ ”
One year later and that’s the plan.
The Cozy Cookie is available in the family value concession stands (sections 120, 133 and 311) and the markets in sections 105 and 126 at Target Field, after the new company partnered with Delaware North before the season started. There are five signature flavors, ranging from chocolate chip, a golden Oreo and the “Deuce Monster” that is colored blue with white morsels.
Woods Richardson said there are plans to open a storefront in Uptown.
“We already had the space,” Woods Richardson said. “We were just figuring out what we wanted to do with it. Now we had an idea, and we’ve got it rolling now. It should be fun. It should be exciting. I’m happy for [Robinson].”
Woods Richardson frequented Insomnia Cookies, among other places, before he helped create some of his own. One priority, he said, was ensuring there were several gluten-free options. He has family members who have gluten intolerance, and he felt there weren’t many gluten-free offerings at many of the cookie shops he visited.